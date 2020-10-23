Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Aurelio Jose Barrera, a Pulitzer-winning Los Angeles Times photojournalist

An initiation into the 18th Street gang by four 18th Streeters in an alley in Santa Ana.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Oct. 23, 2020
3:31 PM
Aurelio Jose Barrera, a longtime Los AngelesTimes photographer who helped the paper win a Pulitzer Prize with a groundbreaking series on L.A.'s overlooked Latino communities, has died. In retirement, he launched a one-man crusade to deliver food to the homeless in those communities.

Antonio Hernandez appears to be lost in the moment as he plays an accordion early on a Sunday morning.
(Aurelio José Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
A 10-year-old girl on her Communion day at an East Los Angeles chapel.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Religious symbols hang on an automobile dashboard in Los Angeles.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
8th Street gang member
An 18th Street gang member photographed in South Los Angeles.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
A young 18th Street gang member gets tattooed.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
18th Street gang members climb a school fence in Inglewood.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
At Norma's Beauty Salon on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Norma Galindo cuts hair while a man hangs out on his bicycle.
At work with Norma Galindo at Norma’s Beauty Salon on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.
(Aurelio José Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Couples dance at La Zona Rosa dancing club on Cesar Chavez Avenue.
(Aurelio José Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Tattoo artist Jesus "Chuy" Rangel creates a design on a young man's shoulder at City of Angels Tattoo
(Aurelio José Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
An argument between police and civilians erupted before a rock- and brick-throwing incident during the April 1992 riots.
An argument between police and civilians erupted before a rock- and brick-throwing incident at the corner of Vermont and 1st Street in Los Angeles during the L.A. riots in April 1992.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Irv Karan at his dried fruit and nuts stand at Grand Central Market in August 1985.
(Auerlio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
The shadow of a woman carrying a child into a fundraiser at Self-Helf Graphics and Art.
(Aurelio José Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Guitarist Eddie Van Halen goes airborne during a Los Angeles performance in 1984.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Prince strikes a pose at Long Beach Arena on March 10, 1985.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
At Children's Hospital of Orange County, John Mash of Corona watches his young son's surgery through a plastic curtain.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
Tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy, who curated at the 1995 "Eye Tattooed America" exhibition at Laguna Art Museum.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
An 18th Street gang member sits in his graffiti-covered bedroom in his family's Inglewood apartment.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
At 18th Street gang member, his back tattooed with an "18," hangs out at an Inglewood market.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
An 18th Street gang member, his forearm tattooed with an "18," displays a .22 caliber handgun in Southeast Los Angeles.
(Aurelio Jose Barrera / Los Angeles Times)
