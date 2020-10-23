Photos: Aurelio Jose Barrera, a Pulitzer-winning Los Angeles Times photojournalist

Aurelio Jose Barrera, a longtime Los AngelesTimes photographer who helped the paper win a Pulitzer Prize with a groundbreaking series on L.A.'s overlooked Latino communities, has died. In retirement, he launched a one-man crusade to deliver food to the homeless in those communities.
Antonio Hernandez plays his accordion early on a Sunday morning on the steps of the Vallarta Tires and Auto Service.
A 10-year-old girl on her Communion day at an East Los Angeles chapel.
Religious symbols hang on an automobile dashboard in Los Angeles.
An 18th Street gang member photographed in South Los Angeles.
An 18th Street gang member,14, gets a 1 and an 8 tattooed on his forearms by a roving tattooist.
18th Street gang members climb a fence at Morningside High in Inglewood.
At work with Norma Galindo at Norma’s Beauty Salon on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.
Couples dance at La Zona Rosa dancing club on Cesar Chavez Avenue.
Tattoo artist Jesus “Chuy” Rangel painstakingly creates a design at the City of Angels Tattoo Shop.
An argument between police and civilians erupted before a rock- and brick-throwing incident at the corner of Vermont and 1st Street in Los Angeles during the L.A. riots in April 1992.
Irv Karan at his dried fruit and nuts stand at Grand Central Market in August 1985.
A woman carries a child into a fundraiser at Self-Helf Graphics and Art.
Guitarist Eddie Van Halen goes airborne during a Los Angeles performance in 1984.
Prince strikes a pose at Long Beach Arena on March 10, 1985.
At Children’s Hospital of Orange County, John Mash of Corona watches his son’s surgery through a plastic curtain.
Tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy, who curated at the 1995 “Eye Tattooed America” exhibition at Laguna Art Museum.
An 18th Street gang member sits in his graffiti-covered bedroom in his family’s Inglewood apartment.
An 18th Street gang member hangs out at an Inglewood market.
An 18th Street gang member displays a .22 caliber handgun in Southeast Los Angeles.
