Photos: San Francisco leaps to yellow tier, allowing new openings

San Francisco has done an excellent job following public health guidance and made a huge leap from the orange tier to the least restrictive yellow tier under California’s coronavirus guidelines, providing a pathway for more businesses and activities to reopen.

San Francisco is the only Bay Area county and only urban area in the yellow tier.

Mayor London Breed announced that with the new status the city will move forward with reopening offices at 25% capacity starting Tuesday, as well as reopening climbing gyms and some personal services.

“As long as our Key Public Health Indicators remain stable or improve, we expect that starting November 3, we can expand capacity at businesses and activities that have already reopened, like indoor dining, indoor worship, and museums up to 50%,” Breed said via Twitter.

Right of way

A pedestrian crosses cable car tracks in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

City Lights

An employee wearing a mask looks out the window of the iconic City Lights bookstore in San Francisco. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Concert in the park

Musicians play at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, which is moving to the least restrictive yellow tier under the state’s coronavirus reopening guidelines. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Masked riders

People wearing masks wait to ride the SkyStar Wheel, the Ferris wheel at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Haight-Ashbury

A pedestrian walks past a mural in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

North Beach

Pedestrians wear masks in the North Beach neighborood of San Francisco. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Streaming light