Photos: San Francisco leaps to yellow tier, allowing new openings

San Francisco has done an excellent job following public health guidance and made a huge leap from the orange tier to the least restrictive yellow tier under California’s coronavirus guidelines, providing a pathway for more businesses and activities to reopen.
San Francisco is the only Bay Area county and only urban area in the yellow tier.
Mayor London Breed announced that with the new status the city will move forward with reopening offices at 25% capacity starting Tuesday, as well as reopening climbing gyms and some personal services.
“As long as our Key Public Health Indicators remain stable or improve, we expect that starting November 3, we can expand capacity at businesses and activities that have already reopened, like indoor dining, indoor worship, and museums up to 50%,” Breed said via Twitter.
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
