California

Video: Watch wind-driven waves crash into Catalina Island tourist haven

VIDEO | 00:25
Wind-driven waves batter Catalina Island coastline

Powerful winds that caused fires in Southern California sent waves hurtling into Catalina Island’s Avalon Harbor on Monday. A small craft advisory issued by the National Weather Service will remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

By Lila Seidman
Oct. 27, 2020
3:13 PM
Powerful waves crashed into Catalina Island’s Avalon Harbor on Monday afternoon, battering the boardwalk and sending spray high into the air.

Strong winds that caused brush fires to erupt in Southern California communities on the mainland were behind the high surf, according to the National Weather Service.

Videos taken by John Nosco, who was visiting the island, show waves shooting several feet into the air and smashing into surfboards set up along the boardwalk that has drawn tourists for generations.

A small craft warning issued by the National Weather Service was scheduled to remain in effect until around 1 p.m. Tuesday due to hazardous conditions caused by the winds. The advisory applies to waters stretching from Pt. Mugu to San Mateo Point, including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Island.

The heavy winds and waves are expected to subside gradually by Tuesday afternoon, according to NWS.

Meanwhile, on the mainland, fire fighters were continuing to battle two blazes, the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires, which are threatening tens of thousands of residents in Orange and nearby counties.

California
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

