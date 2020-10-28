LAPD deals with ‘unruly’ crowds after Dodgers World Series victory

Los Angeles police declared unlawful assemblies in downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park to clear out people who blocked streets and set off fireworks after the Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night.

Crowds gathered across the city to celebrate, mostly peacefully. But in some places, the situation got tense.

In Echo Park, people threw objects at police, who responded by shooting rubber bullets.

Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first World Series since 1988. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

In downtown Los Angeles, video showed a crowd blocking a big-rig truck and taking merchandise from it. Several businesses were also reported vandalized.

Police made some arrests, but the total number was not immediately available. They had hoped to avoid a repeat of the problems that occurred in downtown after the Lakers victory, when celebrations turned rowdy, and more than 70 people were arrested.

In preparations for the Dodgers victory, police had closed off the main entrance to Dodger Stadium, as well as Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

Crowds hit the streets in several locations after the first World Series win since 1988. Much of it was in good fun, with some parents bringing their children to enjoy the historic moment.

Fans gather in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win the World Series. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

“This is the best we’ve felt in a long time,” said Ismael Servin, 21, standing on the corner of Hubbard Street and Belsen Avenue in East Los Angeles, as smoke billowed from the tires of a pickup revving its engine in the intersection. “In 2020, we needed this.”

Just 4 years old when the Dodgers last won a championship, Fernando Hernandez Jr. stood outside his mother’s home in Boyle Heights in a delirium of happiness, clutching a half-empty bottle of Champagne.

“Pandemic champions, baby!” he shouted over the honks of cars rushing past on Soto Street. Queen’s “We Are the Champions” belted from a loudspeaker.

LAPD officers on horseback move in to disperse the crowds in downtown Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the World Series. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Shortly after 11 p.m., the LAPD said it was dealing with scattered problems.

“We’re seeing some large, at times unruly crowds, taking over intersections in various parts of the city. We urge all Angelenos to stay home if possible. If you must be out, please exercise caution. Should you encounter a large crowd, do not attempt to drive through it,” the department said on Twitter.

Police disperse crowds in downtown Los Angeles celebrating the Dodgers winning the World Series. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Various videos showed police clashing with others on the streets of downtown as officers tried to clear the area after midnight.

Amid reports of people breaking into stores and stealing, police declared an unlawful assembly in downtown L.A. shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, closing off several blocks from 8th Street to Pico Boulevard and Figueroa Street to Broadway.

Fans celebrate in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory in the World Series. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

