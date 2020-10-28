Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

LAPD deals with ‘unruly’ crowds after Dodgers World Series victory

Fans watch a car doing burnouts as they celebrate Dodgers' World Series win
Fans watch a car do burnouts in downtown Los Angeles following the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Matthew Ormseth
Benjamin OreskesKevin Rector
Oct. 28, 2020
7:08 AM
Share

Los Angeles police declared unlawful assemblies in downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park to clear out people who blocked streets and set off fireworks after the Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night.

Crowds gathered across the city to celebrate, mostly peacefully. But in some places, the situation got tense.

In Echo Park, people threw objects at police, who responded by shooting rubber bullets.

Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series
Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first World Series since 1988.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

In downtown Los Angeles, video showed a crowd blocking a big-rig truck and taking merchandise from it. Several businesses were also reported vandalized.

Police made some arrests, but the total number was not immediately available. They had hoped to avoid a repeat of the problems that occurred in downtown after the Lakers victory, when celebrations turned rowdy, and more than 70 people were arrested.

California

Dodgers’ World Series win gives L.A. a joyous night in a year of such misery

Dodgers fans celebrate at Dodgers Stadium and Echo Park

California

Dodgers’ World Series win gives L.A. a joyous night in a year of such misery

Dodgers fans took to the streets and provided Los Angeles with a hearty fireworks show as the team won its first World Series since 1988.

In preparations for the Dodgers victory, police had closed off the main entrance to Dodger Stadium, as well as Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

Crowds hit the streets in several locations after the first World Series win since 1988. Much of it was in good fun, with some parents bringing their children to enjoy the historic moment.

Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series
Fans gather in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win the World Series.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

“This is the best we’ve felt in a long time,” said Ismael Servin, 21, standing on the corner of Hubbard Street and Belsen Avenue in East Los Angeles, as smoke billowed from the tires of a pickup revving its engine in the intersection. “In 2020, we needed this.”

Just 4 years old when the Dodgers last won a championship, Fernando Hernandez Jr. stood outside his mother’s home in Boyle Heights in a delirium of happiness, clutching a half-empty bottle of Champagne.

“Pandemic champions, baby!” he shouted over the honks of cars rushing past on Soto Street. Queen’s “We Are the Champions” belted from a loudspeaker.

LAPD officers on horseback move in to disperse the crowds in downtown Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the World Series.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Shortly after 11 p.m., the LAPD said it was dealing with scattered problems.

“We’re seeing some large, at times unruly crowds, taking over intersections in various parts of the city. We urge all Angelenos to stay home if possible. If you must be out, please exercise caution. Should you encounter a large crowd, do not attempt to drive through it,” the department said on Twitter.

Police disperse crowds in downtown Los Angeles celebrating the Dodgers winning the World Series.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Various videos showed police clashing with others on the streets of downtown as officers tried to clear the area after midnight.

Amid reports of people breaking into stores and stealing, police declared an unlawful assembly in downtown L.A. shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, closing off several blocks from 8th Street to Pico Boulevard and Figueroa Street to Broadway.

Fans celebrate in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory in the World Series.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Fireworks explode in the sky as fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series.
Fireworks light up the sky in downtown Los Angeles as fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win the World Series.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

CaliforniaSportsDodgers
Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

Benjamin Oreskes

Benjamin Oreskes is a general assignment reporter in the Los Angeles Times’ California section.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times