At least 76 arrested in downtown L.A. following Lakers championship win
At least 76 people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night following the Lakers’ NBA championship win.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the arrests included suspicion of vandalism, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse after a crowd of more than 1,000 converged near Staples Center following the team’s 106-93 win against the Miami Heat in Orlando, Fla., its 17th NBA championship title.
Chants of “Kobe, Kobe” were heard as fans paid tribute to Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore took to Twitter to urge fans to “celebrate responsibly,” but reports of vandalism and firecrackers began pouring in as the night wore on, including a Metro bus that was briefly set ablaze and a Starbucks that was ransacked near 9th and Flower streets.
Fans said the celebration turned violent when police responded by firing non-lethal weapons, including rubber bullets, at throngs of people after bottles and other projectiles were thrown by the crowd.
The LAPD confirmed that two people were injured by “less lethal munitions” and were taken to area hospitals. Eight officers were also injured and received medical treatment, and more than 30 buildings and establishments were damaged, the department said.
Multiple social media reports appeared to show police firing non-lethal rounds.
The California Highway Patrol closed the Pico Boulevard and 9th Street offramps from the 110 Freeway, as well as the Pico Boulevard offramp from the 10 Freeway, until shortly after 1 a.m.
The LAPD said final assessments of damage and the number of those arrested will be released later Monday.
