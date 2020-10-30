Sheriff’s investigators seek information on shooting death of man in South L.A.

A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a man was shot to death on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place at 1:32 p.m. in the 3700 block of Slauson Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. No additional details were given about the man or the circumstances of the shooting — including motive.

“We’re still investigating what’s going on and we’ll have more info later,” Deputy Eric Ortiz said.

Advertisement

Homicides have been in an upward trajectory this year in L.A. County and the city of L.A., which is nearing 300 homicides in a single year, which would be a first since 2009.

The Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.