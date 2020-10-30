West Hollywood warns of curfew, fines if revelers show up for canceled Halloween Carnaval

It’s typically one of the biggest parties of the year in West Hollywood, but like so many other events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Halloween Carnaval won’t be happening in 2020.

Citing “super-spreader” potential, the city is reminding residents that its annual Halloween festival was canceled and said it will not hesitate to issue a curfew or citations if crowds show up.

The decision to nix the celebration — which regularly draws thousands of costumed revelers, DJs and partygoers to Santa Monica Boulevard — was made in May, but the West Hollywood City Council issued a reminder Thursday.

“The city’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled in accordance with the health officer order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which prohibits public gatherings of more than 10 people as the region responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to monitor compliance with local requirements and may issue a curfew in order to protect public health, the city said. In addition, fines of up to $300 may be given to people and businesses that fail to follow public health protocols.

The action follows similar measures West Hollywood took after canceling its annual Pride festival in June and will expand to include New Year’s Eve events, officials said.

“The fewer people you and your household have in-person contact with, the lower your risk of getting COVID-19,” the city notes.

In place of the spooky bash, West Hollywood is imploring community members to stay home and partake in safe Halloween activities to prevent the spread of the virus. Permissible activities include online parties, drive-by events, drive-in movies, yard decorations and pumpkin carving.

Health and government officials also recommend skipping trick-or-treating.

“The city of West Hollywood looks forward to celebrating Halloween Carnaval in the future when activities for public gatherings are permitted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,” officials said.

West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval began in 1987 and has grown year-by-year. An estimated 50,000 people attended in 2019.

Dia de los Muertos celebrations on Nov. 1 and 2 are also canceled, the city said.