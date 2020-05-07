Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Coronavirus torpedoes 50th L.A. Pride parade; online celebration planned

Revelers enjoy the 49th L.A. Pride parade in West Hollywood.
Revelers enjoy the festivities at the 49th L.A. Pride parade in West Hollywood in 2019.
(Ana Venegas / For The Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
May 7, 2020
12:28 PM
Share

The 50th-anniversary L.A. Pride celebration, one of the state’s largest gay and lesbian rights festivals, has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.emic.

The event, held annually in West Hollywood, is shifting this year to an online celebration, according to nonprofit organizer Christopher Street West. Information about the digital events will be announced later.

“Our community has always adapted, changed and become more resilient in the face of uncertain times,” Estevan Montemayor, president of the CSW’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Although we cannot celebrate Pride with a festival or parade, CSW will make sure that the spirit of Pride is not forgotten. We are in this together, and we are here for you as we continue to navigate through this situation.”

California
Amid coronavirus, West Hollywood’s LGBTQ community hears echoes of the AIDS crisis
508297_la-me-coronavirus-landmarks044_LS.jpg
California
Amid coronavirus, West Hollywood’s LGBTQ community hears echoes of the AIDS crisis
As West Hollywood’s LGBTQ community watches gay bars and other gathering spots close to stem the coronavirus, some draw parallels to the AIDS crisis of 40 years ago.
Advertisement

In West Hollywood, thousands flock to the city — historically an oasis for the LGBTQ community — every June to watch the parade along Santa Monica Boulevard that features colorful floats and people dancing and singing. The parade also serves as a political movement and memorial, commemorating the Stonewall uprising in New York once every decade.

Festival organizers urged attendees to see the silver lining of this year’s decision, saying it was made in the best interest of the community.

“Pride is more than just one weekend in a year. Or even a month,” organizers said on their website. “Pride is something that we live and breathe every day. Whether we celebrate LA Pride in mid-June (as we’ve done for the last 49 years) or, for this one specific year, decide to move it to another weekend, our celebration, our voices, our struggles, our triumphs, and our never-ending message for equality never stops.”

West Hollywood’s Pride parade is just the latest event to be canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

In April, San Diego Pride canceled its annual July event, which draws up to 350,000 people over a three-day celebration. San Francisco also announced it was scrapping its annual Pride festival.

The California State Fair and Food Festival, held in Sacramento and dating back 166 years, and the counties of Ventura, Orange and San Diego also canceled their annual summertime fairs over coronavirus concerns.

California
Across California, festivals and fairs fall victim to the coronavirus
SD Fair photo.jfif
California
Across California, festivals and fairs fall victim to the coronavirus
County Fairs from San Diego to the San Francisco Bay area have been canceled, and large music festivals have been postponed over the coronavirus.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement