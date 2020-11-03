GOP pins hopes on four California congressional district seats

Republicans are hoping Tuesday to win four California congressional seats lost to Democrats in 2018 and turn around their party’s diminished influence in the Golden State.

From Orange County’s monied coast to the dust-filled Central Valley, the GOP is looking to recapture onetime Republican footholds in an election year when such issues as the government’s response to the pandemic, President Trump‘s policies and the wildfires that have devastated swaths of California are shaping local races.

Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda is facing Republican challenger Michelle Steel in Congressional District 48, which includes Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, and Huntington Beach.

Advertisement

Rouda, an attorney and former real estate investor, won his first term by unseating 30-year Republican incumbent Dana Rohrabacher in 2018.

Steel, an Orange County supervisor, has won praise from Republicans for advocating to reopen local businesses amid the pandemic as other counties have moved more cautiously.

In the tri-county 39th Congressional District, former Assemblywoman Young Kim, a Republican, is seeking to unseat Democrat Rep. Gil Cisneros.

Cisneros narrowly beat Kim in 2018 in an election prompted by the resignation of longtime Republican Rep. Ed Royce. Kim worked as a longtime aid to Royce before running for the state Assembly.

Advertisement

The 39th district reaches into Los Angeles County, including Diamond Bar and Hacienda Heights, San Bernardino County’s Chino Hills, and northern Orange County cities from Anaheim Hills to Buena Park.

Cisneros sought to tie his opponent to Trump by pointing out that Kim backs the president for a second term.

Likewise, supporters of Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith, hope that voter anger at Trump will propel her to victory over Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in the race for Congressional District 25. The district includes parts of L.A.'s Porter Ranch, Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster.

Garcia, a former Navy pilot and defense industry executive, won a May special election for the seat, which was left vacant after first-term Rep. Katie Hill resigned in 2019 amid a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations that she had an affair with one of her aides.

Advertisement

The two candidates have clashed over climate change, with Smith linking rising temperatures to the forest fires that have ravaged the district. Garcia agrees that the Earth is warming but argues that better forest management also is needed.

Another closely watched race is Congressional District 21 in the Central Valley, where Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox is being challenged by the politician he narrowly unseated in 2018, former Republican Rep. David Valadao.

The heavily rural district includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties, and has a reputation as a blue-collar, tight-knit community. It is also one of the congressional districts with the highest percentage of Latinos in the country, with Latinos comprising three-quarters of the population and about 57% of registered voters.

In all, the Republican Party lost seven California congressional districts amid a 2018 anti-Trump blue wave that helped Democrats retake the U.S. House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The national Republican campaign arm last year hired a state director to lead its operation and launched an aggressive effort at a comeback.

Justin Richards, political director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said last month that though the group does not reveal its internal polling, there was evidence that some of its candidates were doing well leading up to the election.

“There’s enough data out there to show how strong some of our candidates are doing, whether it’s David Valadao in California 21, a district that Hillary Clinton won by 15 points, being up by 10, or [California Rep.] Mike Garcia winning again in a Hillary district,” he said.

Times staff writers Hailey Branson-Potts, Stephanie Lai, Anh Do and Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.

