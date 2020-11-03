Riot gear stolen from National Guard Armory in Ontario, police say

Officials are investigating after riot gear was stolen from the National Guard Armory in Ontario on Tuesday.

The Ontario Police Department was notified of the alleged burglary just after 4 p.m., said Officer Eliseo Guerrero, a spokesman for the agency.

But officials don’t know exactly when the break-in occurred. Guerrero said the suspect or suspects broke through a chain-link fence and into a locked storage container to take shin guards, riot shields, batons, a megaphone and face shields. No ammunition or firearms were taken, he said.

Police will be looking for surveillance video to determine when the burglary occurred and to try to identify suspects.

Guerrero added that officials didn’t have information about whether the break-in was linked to protests happening across the state as the election takes place.

“It’s obviously such a weird time for this stuff, but we don’t have any further information at this time,” he said.