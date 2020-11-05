Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

At least 3 dead after SUV crashes off Oceanside highway, strikes pole

The triple-fatality crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Vista Way near Valley Glen Drive

By Alex Riggins
OCEANSIDE — 

At least three people were killed Thursday afternoon when their SUV crashed off state Route 78 in Oceanside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. on west SR 78 approaching El Camino Real, said CHP spokesman Officer Mark Latulippe. The Mitsubishi Outlander veered off the freeway and hit a pole near the intersection of Vista Way and Valley Glen Drive.

Those killed were a male driver, a male passenger in the front seat and a female passenger in the back, Latulippe said. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

Latulippe said he happened to be about a mile from the crash. He arrived to find the vehicle starting to burn and extinguished the flames.

Helicopter footage from a TV news station showed the SUV struck a light post on Vista Way, which runs parallel to SR 78 and is separated from the highway by about 15 feet of grass and a chain-link fence.

No other details were immediately available.


Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

