California

L.A. County sees another big jump in daily coronavirus cases

People wear masks at Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles.
People wear masks at Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles. County health officials have reported a recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday reported the highest single daily case count on coronavirus infections not connected with a backlog since late August.

The county confirmed 1,843 new cases and 22 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The projected transmission rate has again surpassed 1.0 in L.A. County. That means the number of people who could contract the virus from one infected person is likely rising.

It’s estimated that 1 in 670 residents are currently infected with the virus, the county’s Health Services Department reported Wednesday. Last week, that estimate was 1 in 1,000.

On Monday, officials reported that the county’s seven-day average increased from about 940 new cases a day in early October to more than 1,275 as of last week.

Officials have said that private gatherings are greatly contributing to the state’s increase in cases.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

