Human remains found in Fiesta Island fire pit are from a 79-year-old man, San Diego police say

Human remains found in a fire pit on Fiesta Island last month were from a 79-year-old man, and foul play was not suspected in his death, San Diego police said Thursday.

The man’s name was withheld because, according to police, he was not the victim of a crime.

Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said the county medical examiner’s office had not determined whether the man’s death was a suicide or an accident.

The remains were found by a man who had been picking up trash on the east end of Fiesta Island shortly after 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

Police sent a picture of the remains to a forensic anthropologist, who said they appeared to be human. According to TV news reports, the remains included a skull and teeth.

Dobbs said information from community members led to the identification of the man.

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined the man died in the fire pit, but no foul play was suspected in his death,” the lieutenant said.