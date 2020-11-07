After four years of battling Trump, California politicians welcome Biden-Harris win

For four years, the dominant politics in the Golden State was Trump vs. California.

The state Democratic Party emerged as the heart of the resistance to Trump’s policies, from immigration and the environment to fire prevention and criminal justice. California has filed more than 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration, which regularly takes shots at the state for what officials claim are failed policies.

Now, the election of Joe Biden will fundamentally reset the relationship between California and Washington at a crucial moment of the pandemic and the economic fallout from COVID-19.

So it was no surprise the news of Biden’s victory meet with cheers from California elected officials.

Here is a sampling:

“It’s time for America to unite and heal — and @JoeBiden will bring us together and move us forward. I’m so excited for this country and for what’s to come. Thank you, Mr. President-Elect.”

— Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

“You’ve made history, @KamalaHarris. Today is a bright day for America and for our future -- especially for the millions of women and girls across this country who see themselves in you. Thank you and congratulations,

Madam Vice President-Elect!”

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez

``"The people have spoken. Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. With new leadership, comes hope and possibility of real change. We owe this victory to our Black and Latino brothers and

sisters — our friends, our family and our community — those who showed up to vote, and those most affected by this pandemic who continue to build this country, despite the lack of social and economic opportunity, those who have everything to lose -- they delivered us to the finish line.”

— Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tem Joe Buscaino

“Congratulations President-Elect Biden on what is already a historic presidency. From the record-breaking number of votes cast to America’s first female Vice President, California’s very own Kamala Harris, this election is an important moment in our history. It is my hope that the next four years bring unity, peace, and healing to our divided nation.”

— Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell

``"The race has been called and the American people have decided: Joe Biden is the next President of the United States. 100 years after women won their right to vote, a Black woman has been elected Vice President of the

United States. This is a proud day for our nation. Now the real work begins. The Biden-Harris Administration and the new Congress have their work cut out for them addressing the ongoing pandemic and the economic fallout it has created, earning back the confidence of our allies, and repairing our wounded institutions. For first time since Ronald Reagan, we are sending a Californian to the White House. As our state’s junior senator, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris understands the challenges we face -- whether it is the housing crisis and homelessness, or the need to expand access to mental healthcare. She is in our corner and I cannot wait to work with her and President Biden on behalf of LA County.”

— Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

``''I am exceedingly overjoyed that Trump has been defeated & that the Biden-Harris team have an opportunity to undo the harm this undeserving Prez has caused the country. My hope for the future is renewed! Looking forward to working w/ Biden-Harris team to move our country forward!” - — Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles)

`

“Today we celebrate the possibilities and embrace the dream of full equality. Tomorrow, we go back to work.”

— Los Angeles LGBTQ Center

``"This was truly the victory America needed, to be the America we know we can be. From America’s largest state: Congratulations to the next President and Vice-President of these United States, @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris. Joe Biden will treat every person with dignity & deserving of equal opportunity. He will attack systemic injustices — not his fellow Americans. Respect our democratic institutions & renew America’s place of leadership in responding to global threats like COVID & climate change. CA’s own [Harris] is tough, passionate, persistent & has devoted a lifetime to the highest American ideal of justice for ALL. Her ceiling-shattering accomplishment will put wings on the aspirations of young women and people of color across this country and around the world. Together, and will turn hurt into healing and deep-seated divisions into common ground, repair our standing around the world and rally our nation together in this time of unprecedented crisis.”

— California Gov. Gavin Newsom

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election

as our next Vice President. In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.”

— President Barack Obama

