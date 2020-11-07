Fireworks and dancing in the streets of L.A. as Biden and Harris win

Californians rejoiced at the news Saturday that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to secure the presidency. In a history-making turn, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to win the seat.

In the hills of Echo Park, people cheered and whistled from their homes, banged drums, honked their car horns and set off thundering fireworks. Similar scenes played out in Silver Lake and Glendale, with pot clanging and whoops echoing from balconies and windows.

In Koreatown, cheers broke out amid the quiet morning as people saw the news.

“Hey, Biden won! Woo, go Biden!” one woman yelled.

“Ay, Santo bendito [there is a blessed saint],” said another.

A dance party erupted on a street corner in Los Feliz. The YG song “F— Donald Trump” was blasted from one car and outside Figaro Cafe, patrons continued to cheer and clap as the national anthem played from someone’s phone nearby.

A man shopping for groceries in the San Fernando Valley teared up as he read the news on his phone.

In San Francisco, people’s morning routines were broken by sounds of joy. Social media were awash with videos of the spontaneous eruption of sound throughout the city as the announcement was received and spread.

Moments later, the jubilant statements starting rolling in from elected officials and advocacy organizations.

“This was truly the victory America needed to be the America we know we can be,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

He said it was “both fitting and phenomenal” that the first woman to hold the vice presidency is Harris, who has served as U.S. senator for California and the state attorney general.

“Today, her ceiling-shattering accomplishment will put wings on the aspirations and imaginations of young women and people of color all across this country and around the world,” Newsom said.

Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, said the election marks the beginning of “a new chapter: one where we take full control of our bodies, our rights, our democracy, and our futures.”

“For so many, today is filled not just with joy, but with relief,” Hicks said in a statement. “Relief that the atrocities of the Trump administration will end.”

Harris tweeted a video of herself telling Biden the news in a phone call. " We did it, @JoeBiden,” she wrote.

Times staff writers David Zahniser, Sarah Parvini, Lila Seidman, Andrea Castillo, Bettina Boxall, Allison Wisk, Colleen Shalby and Susanne Rust contributed to this report.