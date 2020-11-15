Jahi Turner was 2 when he vanished in San Diego in 2002. His mother still searches for answers

For more than a decade, Tameka Jones held onto the idea — a fantasy, really — that her son would come home one day.

She believed it in April 2002 after she got a call from her then-husband, the man she’d trusted to care for 2-year-old Jahi Turner while she was deployed on a Navy ship off San Diego.

“Baby, I can’t find Jahi. The police are here,” she recalled hearing as she stood on the smoke deck of the USS Rushmore, her hand trembling as she held the phone.

Jones, then 18, was certain she’d see Jahi again even as police told her they didn’t believe her husband’s version of how the boy disappeared.

Now divorced and living in Maryland, Jones says she knows it’s unlikely that Jahi is still alive, especially after viewing evidence from the investigation — evidence considered in 2018 by a San Diego jury.

But still she has questions and hopes that one day, maybe, she’ll get answers.

Jahi Turner was “such a sunshine,” his mother said. (Penny Thompson)

Tameka Jones — she was Turner back then — was 16 when she became a mother. She’s now 37.

Jahi, she would say years later, was “such a sunshine,” a naturally happy baby who seemed to nurture his mother just like she did him.

Jones had met Jahi’s father, Tramane Sampson, while living in Frederick, Md. She said they didn’t really have what she would call a “relationship,” and at 16, she started hanging out with another man — about six years older than she was. A local drug dealer named Tieray Jones.

“He was different,” she recalled. “He was really smart. It seemed like he should not have been out on the street, but I guess at the time and, from what he explained to me, it was his only choice.”

Jahi Turner’s stepfather Tieray Jones, 23, left, and mother Tameka Jones, 18, and Brenda van Dam appear at a news conference in April 2002 in Golden Hill near the park where Jahi disappeared. Van Dam’s daughter, Danielle, was kidnapped and murdered in 2002. (Laura Embry / San Diego Union-Tribune)

As a young mother, Jones looked forward to building a life with Tieray, but she admits now that there were red flags. She knew he was spending time with other women, but he made her happy.

“Back then, I was in love with him,” she said. “You have this older man who has a lot of money and wants to spend the rest of his life with you and that’s just… to me it was great.”

Tameka Jones joined the Navy in August 2001 and married Tieray on Dec. 27, about four months before Jahi disappeared. Trained as an operations specialist, she headed to San Diego in early 2002 and was stationed on the Rushmore by February.

The plan, initially, was that Jahi would stay behind in Maryland with his grandmother, Penny Thompson.

It seemed a prudent decision, but things changed abruptly when Jones got a call from Child Protective Services in Maryland, telling her she had 24 hours to remove Jahi from Thompson’s home because of drug use.

Jones returned to San Diego, with Jahi, on a Sunday in April 2002. She was scheduled to ship out the next morning for a week of exercises aboard the Rushmore.

On Thursday, April 25, 2002, she received a message from a shipmate: her husband had called and there was an emergency back home. Standing on the ship’s smoke deck, she called him back.

“What do you mean you can’t find Jahi? Where is he at?”

Jones’ husband told her he had turned his back on Jahi just briefly, and the boy was gone. He said police were at their Beech Street apartment in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego, and that they had begun a search.

Jones remembers screaming: “Where is my baby?”

Tieray Jones, then 23, told her and police that he had walked the toddler to a neighborhood park earlier that day. He told her Jahi asked for his sippy cup, so Jones walked to a vending machine to get the child something to drink.

Police doubted his story. For starters, the vending machine was more than a hundred yards away from the spot where Tieray Jones said he last saw his stepson.

“I wasn’t present for his initial conversations, but when I heard that he leaves a 2-year-old baby way over here and he walks way over there to a soda machine, (it) did not make sense,” said Maura Mekenas-Parga, a retired San Diego police detective who worked the case.

In April 2002, Tieray Jones ducks under police line with San Diego police detectives at the park where he said the boy disappeared. (Earnie Grafton / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Authorities launched a massive search — in the park, the surrounding neighborhood and nearby canyons — with personnel from every local law enforcement agency and a host of volunteers. They numbered in the thousands.

Six days after the search began, the couple appeared at a news conference in San Diego, pleading for Jahi’s safe return. Meantime, officers were combing through tons of trash in a city landfill.

Police remained focused on Tieray Jones but made no arrests.

In 2003, the case was submitted to the San Diego County district attorney’s office, which rejected it for lack of evidence.

By then, Jones and her husband had separated.

“My son is going to come home,” she said she thought to herself. “I’m just going to be ready for him when he comes home.”

She was on shore duty for the next three years.

“It was hard for me to even step back on the ship without having a panic attack,” she said.

At the end of 2012, Tameka Jones filed for divorce.

By then, Parga had started to recruit colleagues to take a fresh look at the case. Parga took the case to Deputy District Attorney Bill Mitchell, who had recently and successfully prosecuted a murder case in which the victim’s body was never recovered.

Mitchell was interested.

“We started digging into it, and I thought there was a prosecutable case there,” he said.

Parga took Jones back to the apartment complex on Beech Street, where police had gone back recently to dig in the canyons behind it for clues. They took her to the police station where Mitchell told her unequivocally that investigators believed Jahi was dead and that her ex-husband was responsible.

“She cried,” Parga said. “She was so angry. At Tieray, I think, and at us.”

For the first time in 13 years, Jones read a journal she and Tieray had kept in those early months of their marriage. There were entries she had never seen, written after she had deployed on the Rushmore.

Some talked about Jahi wetting the bed and getting a bump on his head. One entry, dated April 23, 2002, read:

Today for some reason he hasn’t been moving or really talking. Jahi is starting to act really funny he won’t get up off the floor. He’s not walking or talking when I tell him to get his cup he just looks at me.

I know it’s going to take some time. But I don’t want him hating me for something I can’t control. The bump on his head has gone down I put ice on it. It’s gotten a little red

Working with prosecutors, Jones identified items found in a Dumpster near the Golden Hill apartment, confirming they had belonged to Jahi.

“(Jahi) had come out here from Maryland with his bag of animal cookies, and they were uneaten,” said Nicole Rooney, a child abuse prosecutor, who worked the case with Bill Mitchell. “And he loved those. There was no evidence that he’d been living there that entire time.

Tieray Jones, then 37, was arrested in North Carolina in April 2016.

Tieray Jones, center, listens to testimony at his preliminary hearing alongside attorneys Alex Ozols, right, and Vik Monder, left. (John Gibbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The trial began in February 2018. Mitchell and Rooney argued that Jahi was injured on Tuesday, April 23, 2002, his body then discarded in the trash, which ended up in a landfill.

They said Tieray Jones never went to the park with Jahi on Thursday, the day he called 911.

Tieray Jones testified there was “no way” he could ever strike Jahi, whom he referred to as “my son.”

In the end, 12 jurors deadlocked, unable to agree on whether he was guilty of second-degree murder.

A few days later, San Diego Superior Court Judge Joan Weber ruled there would be no retrial, noting that a few drops of Jahi’s blood on a blanket and the writings in the journal weren’t particularly strong evidence of murder.

The way the trial ended rocked Tameka Jones to her core.

“I just lost it,” she remembered.

Then, when enough time had passed, she decided to open up. To tell her story. At last.

“Maybe if I had been an advocate or had talked about everything for years (then Jahi’s disappearance) would have stayed fresh in people’s minds,” she wondered aloud. “It would have been just a different mindset for people coming into the trial.

Jones will never stop looking for answers about what happened to Jahi.

“I don’t care if it takes another 18 years,” she said. “but I am always going to continue to fight for the truth of my son.”