L.A. County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot a man they say was waving a gun near Inglewood

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who they said was brandishing a handgun in the unincorporated area east of Inglewood early Sunday.

Responding to a call at about 1:50 a.m., the deputies encountered a man at Van Ness Avenue and Van Wick Street who they reported was pointing a revolver at a passing vehicle, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

According to the statement, two deputies left their vehicle and ordered the man to drop the weapon. He then turned and pointed it in the deputies’ direction.

The statement said, “a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” but did not say whether both officers fired their weapons.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A revolver belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene, the statement said.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators are seeking additional information.