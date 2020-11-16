San Francisco further tightens reopening after ‘explosion’ of new coronavirus cases

San Francisco, now suffering from a “major surge” of the coronavirus, moved from the least restrictive tier for reopening to the state’s second-most prohibitive zone after many weeks of managing to keep the virus tamped down.

During an online news confidence, Mayor London Breed and Public Health Director Grant Colfax pleaded with residents to avoid travel and gathering outside their households on Thanksgiving.

They said the state will move the city from the yellow tier, which indicates virus transmission is minimal, to the red zone for substantial spread.

“What we are asking people to do is sacrifice,” Breed said.

Just three weeks ago, San Francisco was being lauded by infectious disease experts for keeping its coronavirus numbers low, despite being the second-densest city in the United States, behind New York.

But though the city made “incredible gains” with its cautious reopening and expansive testing during the last several months, Breed said, those gains will now be in jeopardy unless if residents don’t follow health rules.

Colfax said the explosion of cases in San Francisco reflected the worsening pandemic in the state and throughout the nation.

Although the city’s infection rate remains lower than the national average, “there is no reason for us to believe we couldn’t get up to that average,” Colfax said.

He said the virus is spreading much more rapidly than it did during a summer peak. It took 29 days a month ago to move from 11,000 to 12,000 cases, 18 days to move up to 13,000 and just 12 days to reach 14,000, he said.

“Here is San Francisco we are seeing an explosion of new cases throughout the city,” Colfax said.

As a result of the surge, capacity at indoor gyms will be cut from 25% to 10% and offices for nonessential workers will be closed.

The city ended indoor dining on Saturday. Breed said that forced restaurants to lay off staff and resulted in food supplies going to waste. More than 300,000 residents have filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic, she said.

“We have been a leader in combatting this virus,” Breed said. “We should be so proud that we have done an incredible job. And now I am asking for more, and I know it is hard. I know it is hard every single day.”