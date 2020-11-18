Are you a California healthcare worker dealing with the surge in coronavirus cases?
Statewide, the current acceleration in coronavirus cases is the fastest on record, with cases in the first week of November climbing by 51%, California’s fastest increase yet.
We want to hear from healthcare workers in California currently dealing with the latest surge in coronavirus cases.
As holidays approach and COVID-19 figures rise, California shows the danger of a lack of discipline and a yearning to get back to normal.
