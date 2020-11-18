Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Are you a California healthcare worker dealing with the surge in coronavirus cases?

Nurses work at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital as a patient was brought from the COVID-19 unit into the ICU.
Nurses working at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital on May 7 as a patient was brought from the COVID-19 unit into the ICU.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Brittny Mejia
Maria L. La Ganga
Statewide, the current acceleration in coronavirus cases is the fastest on record, with cases in the first week of November climbing by 51%, California’s fastest increase yet.

We want to hear from healthcare workers in California currently dealing with the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

California

Why the third wave of coronavirus could be the most difficult for California

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 17: During the global coronavirus Mario Tejada walks with his son Mario Tejada, Jr. age 3, on his shoulders both wearing masks in Tom Bradley international at LAX on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles International Airport will begin issuing molecular or PCR tests in two terminals this week and has plans to quickly expand the program in order to help detect coronavirus and slow its spread. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles )

California

Why the third wave of coronavirus could be the most difficult for California

As holidays approach and COVID-19 figures rise, California shows the danger of a lack of discipline and a yearning to get back to normal.
California COVID-19 Pandemic
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

Maria L. La Ganga

Maria L. La Ganga is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She has covered six presidential elections and served as bureau chief in San Francisco and Seattle.

