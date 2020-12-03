Photos: Intense brush fire in Orange County prompts evacuations

Share
A wind-whipped wildfire was threatening homes in Orange County’s mountain communities, prompting evacuations and warnings early Thursday that the fire could rapidly spread.
A mandatory evacuation order was in effect for residents of Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon as the Bond fire exploded to 2,000 acres. Structures were threatened in Silverado and Williams canyons.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.