Photos: Intense brush fire in Orange County prompts evacuations

The Bond Fire, started by a structure fire that extended into nearby vegetation
The Bond fire began when a structure fire spread into nearby vegetation, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
A wind-whipped wildfire was threatening homes in Orange County’s mountain communities, prompting evacuations and warnings early Thursday that the fire could rapidly spread.

A mandatory evacuation order was in effect for residents of Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon as the Bond fire exploded to 2,000 acres. Structures were threatened in Silverado and Williams canyons.

Firefighters turn to shield themselves from the embers as they battle the Bond fire.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A fire vehicle makes its way through flames to fight the Bond fire.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters battle the Bond fire along Silverado Canyon Road.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A tree is silhouetted by an emergency vehicle's light at the Bond fire.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Times staff

