Photos: Intense brush fire in Orange County prompts evacuations

A wind-whipped wildfire was threatening homes in Orange County’s mountain communities, prompting evacuations and warnings early Thursday that the fire could rapidly spread.

A mandatory evacuation order was in effect for residents of Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon as the Bond fire exploded to 2,000 acres. Structures were threatened in Silverado and Williams canyons.

Firefighters turn to shield themselves from the embers as they battle the Bond fire. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A fire vehicle makes its way through flames to fight the Bond fire. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters battle the Bond fire along Silverado Canyon Road. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)