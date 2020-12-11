Anaheim shooting suspect arrested after jumping from second-story window

A four-hour standoff with an Anaheim shooting suspect ended with a SWAT team, a police dog and a leap from a two-story window.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the 1800 block of West Gramercy Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday, Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot in the face. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where authorities said he was undergoing surgery and in critical condition.

The shooting suspect, identified only as a 25-year-old man, barricaded himself inside a second-story apartment. Over the next several hours, officers and SWAT team members negotiated unsuccessfully for the man to surrender, Carringer said.

After negotiations continued to stall, police “introduced chemical agents into the apartment to encourage the suspect to surrender,” Carringer said, referring to either tear gas or a pepper spray ball.

“It creates an inhospitable environment,” he said.

The suspect jumped from a rear window and was immediately tackled by a K-9 officer around 5 a.m., authorities said.

The man suffered “injuries consistent with a fall” and a dog bite, Carringer said, and was taken to a hospital before being booked.