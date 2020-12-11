Deputies involved in Andres Guardado shooting relieved of duty in unrelated case

The two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting of Andres Guardado were relieved of duty this week in connection with a traffic collision unrelated to the 18-year-old’s death, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered Deputies Miguel Vega and Chris Hernandez to be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into a crash that occurred two months before Guardado’s death, said Lt. John Satterfield. He would not elaborate, citing the active investigation.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Vega was driving with a man in custody riding in the backseatwhen he went in pursuit of another man on a bicycle and crashed the patrol car. Hernandez’s role in the incident is unclear.

Attorneys representing both deputies declined to comment Friday.

It began shortly before 5 p.m. on April 13, when the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the collision in an alley near Mona Boulevard and 130th Street in Willowbrook, said Officer Simeon Yarbrough.

Vega told officers that he was following a bicyclist with a gun in an alley, Yarbrough said. The bicyclist was about 30 yards ahead when Vega accelerated, thinking he had enough space to pass a parked car. Vega collided with a concrete wall and a parked car.

The man in the back seat, who was in custody for an unrelated incident, sustained minor injuries.

Vega and the passenger gave different accounts of how fast he was driving. Vega told officers that he accelerated from 30 to 35 mph, while the passenger told officers that Vega accelerated to between 55 and 60 mph, Yarbrough said.

There’s no record of the passenger being arrested or booked into LA County jail.

After the crash, there was a search for the man on the bike, Yarbrough said. It’s unclear whether investigators located the man.

Vega, who joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2009, worked as a custody assistant before going through the academy and starting as a deputy in Men’s Central Jail, where he worked until 2017.