Suspect opens fire at mall in Milpitas, shooting one man

A suspect opened fire inside the Great Mall in Milpitas on Saturday evening, shooting one man and sending crowds of frantic shoppers running for cover, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene at 5:16 p.m. following reports of a shooting outside Old Navy, said Lt. Tyler Jamison of the Milpitas Police Department. Jamison would not comment on the condition of the victim or the whereabouts of the suspect.

“Right now, we’re not releasing any more information,” he said. “We’re having everyone shelter in place until officers finish their investigation and their search.”

Jamison said it was not clear if the shooting was an isolated incident or if the suspect intended to hurt others.

Authorities urged residents to stay away from the mall until the perimeter is cleared.