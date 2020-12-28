‘Vigorous’ winter storm brings thunder, lightning, rain and snow to Southern California

Los Angeles’ first significant storm of the season arrived overnight, bringing with it intense lightning, rolling thunder and the increased potential for road hazards and debris flows.

The storm pummeled Southern California, dropping as much as 12 inches of snow in high-elevation mountain areas and half an inch of rain in downtown L.A. before dawn, according to the National Weather Service.

It is expected to continue throughout Monday, with showers and isolated thunderstorms dousing the region off and on until the late afternoon, forecasters said. Rainfall could peak at rates of as much as half an inch per hour, and small hail and isolated water spouts are possible.

The storm also carried in a cold front from the Northwest, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. High temperatures Monday will barely touch 60 degrees.

“Everybody saw that, or they were awakened in the middle of the night, when the cold front went through with the thunderstorms, a little bit of hail, gusty winds and some locally heavy rain,” Sweet said. “This is a rather vigorous system.”

Angelenos took to social media to document the storm — the first significant rainfall the area has had since April.

“LA Rain” trended on Twitter for several hours.

First major rain in L.A. since April brought quite an amazing thunderstorm with it. #LARain pic.twitter.com/TubXnqqOgs — JGad (@batltite) December 28, 2020

So when did So Cal have Thunder and Lighting??!! Feel like I’m back home! Ok ok, I like it! Gone be knocked tonight! Hope it’s goes for a few hrs. 🤞🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 28, 2020

Showers continue across #SoCal this morning. Another area of showers is expanding along the #CentralCoast, while one area exits the #SanGabrielValley. Small hail is possible. #CAwx #LARain #SGV pic.twitter.com/lufaxAKbEa — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 28, 2020

The storm also brought hazards, particularly in burn zones such as the Bobcat fire scar. Shallow debris flows are possible across burn areas, Sweet said, with the heaviest showers capable of producing mudslides.

The L.A. County Fire Department said residents in recent burn areas could get sandbags at their local county fire station and advised people to avoid flooded areas, flood channels, catch basins, canyons and waterways vulnerable to floods.

At least one water rescue has already occurred, with the Los Angeles Fire Department deploying 75 air and ground responders — including a swift water rescue team — to assist a man and woman stranded in the L.A. River near Atwater Village around 3:30 a.m.

The man and woman, estimated to be in their 40s, were surrounded by 4-foot-deep stormwater flowing at up to 8 mph, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

“Moving water more than ankle-deep can knock you off your feet,” Humphrey said, noting that the river bottom can also get mossy and slippery. “It’s dangerous, and it could have been deadly.”

The man and the woman, who live near the area, were rescued by a tethered inflatable boat, Humphrey said. They declined a hospital transport after they were pulled to safety.

Humphrey emphasized the danger posed by stormwater and said people often forgot that debris flows were common with significant rains. Even animal carcasses and large appliances can move through flood control channels, arroyos and creeks, he said, and he urged parents to keep children from playing in or near those areas.

“It’s been a long time since we had rain,” he said. “You can easily be pushed a mile or two down the stream and potentially lose your life.”

The National Weather Service warned that the storm could force the closure of roadways and increase the risk of traffic delays and accidents. A portion of the 2 Freeway near San Fernando Road was closed because of flooding, according to CalTrans.

Half an inch of snow dumped on the Grapevine portion of the 5 Freeway, and an inch or two more was expected Monday morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for portions of the Grapevine and the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties through at least 9 p.m., with the potential for gusty winds and hazardous wintry driving conditions.

Driving conditions should clear by Tuesday, when it will be sunny with a high of 64 degrees, forecasters said.

“Expect continuous showers and isolated thunderstorms through the day,” Sweet said Monday. “By about sunset, things should die off and dry out.”