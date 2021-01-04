Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

California’s vaccine rollout has been too slow, Newsom says, with only 35% of doses administered

A paramedic wearing gloves uses a syringe to give LAFD Capt. Elliot Ibanez a shot in the upper arm.
LAFD Capt. Elliot Ibanez receives a COVID-19 vaccination from firefighter-paramedic Anthony Kong at L.A.'s Station 4 on Dec. 28.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Taryn LunaColleen Shalby
Share

Only about 35% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that have arrived in California have been administered so far, a rate Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged Monday was “not good enough” as he pledged new funding and efforts aimed at ramping up the rollout.

California has received just under 1.3 million vaccine doses, but only a touch more than 454,000 people have actually received the shots, according to figures Newsom presented.

Though he has regularly maintained that distribution of the long-awaited vaccines is “like a flywheel, the first 10, 15 days we’re going to slowly start building pace, then you’re going to start seeing more rapid distribution,” he said the process had, to this point, “gone too slowly, I know, for many of us.”

“We want to see 100% of what’s received immediately administered in people’s arms, and so that’s a challenge,” he said during a briefing. “It’s a challenge across this country — it’s a challenge, for that matter, around the rest of the world. But that’s not an excuse.”

Advertisement

An additional 611,500 vaccine doses are slated to be shipped to California soon. Newsom said the budget proposal he would submit to the state Legislature later this week included roughly $300 million to support vaccination efforts by bankrolling logistics, a public education campaign and other needs.

California

Ambulance crews told not to transport patients who have little chance of survival

TORRENCE, CA - DECEMBER 29: Hospital doctors and nurses work treating Covid-19 patients in a makeshift ICU wing on the West Oeste at Harbor UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Torrence, CA. The hospital has no open beds for incoming patients and have worked tirelessly to create additional beds for the influx of Covid-19 patients. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

Ambulance crews told not to transport patients who have little chance of survival

L.A. County health agency tells EMTs not to transport by ambulance those who have virtually no chance at recovery.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Noticias en español

He also pledged to unveil more details “on some new strategies to deal with some of the roadblocks” in the coming days.

One hiccup that has emerged in the vaccine rollout has been making sure doses don’t go to waste. The two therapeutics that are available in the U.S. — one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna — are packaged in vials that contain multiple doses, and each vial has a limited shelf life after it’s opened.

Advertisement

Though California’s initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are earmarked for frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term-care facilities such as nursing homes, “we are actively working to clarify [and] make sure all of the vaccinators understand what to do with those remaining doses when they open up a set of vials,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services secretary.

The goal, he added Monday, is “really to encourage the continued sort of drumbeat of getting people vaccinated but while making sure that they’re still doing as much as they can to target the most vulnerable, the most exposed, those who’ve been prioritized.”

California

Some healthcare workers refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine, even with priority access

MISSION HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 30: Registered Nurse April Lu, 31, is working with a non covid patient Providence Holly Cross Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in Mission Hills, CA. She is very careful with her PPE. She is six months pregnant. Currently she has not gotten the cononavirus vaccine because she is pregnant. She says there is not enough information on this vaccine for pregnant or nursing women. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Some healthcare workers refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine, even with priority access

Doubts about the vaccine among healthcare workers could have serious implications for public health, say experts.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Noticias en español

That’s not to say that it’s open season, however. State officials have pledged to punish those who try to abuse their power or position to jump into the vaccination queue before their appointed time. When it comes to enforcement, Newsom said, “we’re just looking for gross negligence: people that are skipping the line that know they shouldn’t be skipping the line, people taking care of people of means and influence, not the rest of us.”

Advertisement

“We have plenty of people that want to take that shot,” he said, “and the key is to make sure that, while we are enforcing the rules of the road, we’re not enforcing against just common sense and the energy of someone who says, ‘Look, I don’t want to waste this dose. Why don’t I get it to someone?’ ”

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Taryn Luna

Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement