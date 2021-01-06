4 arrested in attempted burglary of Dr. Dre’s home while music mogul hospitalized

While Dr. Dre was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for a possible brain aneurysm Tuesday night, four men were arrested after they allegedly tried to burglarize the music mogul’s Brentwood mansion, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department was alerted to a potential break-in at the home in the 12700 block of Chalon Road about 10 p.m, officials said. Security guards at the $50-million Brentwood Estates mansion spotted several men attempting to enter the home after it was reported that Dr. Dre had been hospitalized earlier in the evening, police officials said.

Officers observed a white SUV leaving the area and, after a short pursuit, stopped the vehicle and took four men into custody near Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue.

LAPD officials did not identify the homeowner who was targeted by the suspected burglars, but two sources familiar with the arrests who were not authorized to discuss them and requested anonymity said it was Dr. Dre.

In the last five years, burglars have targeted the L.A.-area homes of a number of celebrities they knew were not there, including Rihanna and former Dodger Yasiel Puig.

Dr. Dre, 55, whose real name is Andre Young, was hospitalized Tuesday with a suspected brain aneurysm. Sources told The Times he was in stable condition and could be released as early as Wednesday.

In a statement after his hospitalization became public, Dr. Dre praised hospital staff and updated fans on his condition.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

The Compton native rose to fame with N.W.A in the late 1980s and went on to become a top producer and the co-founder of Beats Electronics, a venture that turned him into a billionaire.

On his 1992 solo album, “The Chronic,” and on 1993’s “Doggystyle,” his album with the young Long Beach rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg, he helped perfect the raw and provocative sound of Los Angeles rap, but with a super-producer’s ear for a hit. He went on to produce albums for Eminem and 50 Cent.

Along with Jim Iovine, he found the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation in 2013, funding it with a $70-million donation.

Among his well-wishers was fellow N.W.A member Ice Cube, who posted on social media shortly after TMZ.com revealed that Dr. Dre was hospitalized: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”

The rapper’s hospitalization comes amid a nasty divorce from his longtime wife Nicole Young, who is seeking $2 million a month in spousal support and $5 million in lawyer fees.

Times staff writer August Brown contributed to this report.