State regulatory agency slaps LADWP with violation over methane gas leak at Sun Valley power plant

A Southern California regulatory agency slapped the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power with a notice of violation over equipment identified as the source of a multi-year methane gas leak at a Sun Valley power plant.

Responding to South Coast Air Quality Management District’s notice, LADWP said in a statement that repairs to a pair of compressors at the natural gas-powered Valley Generating Plant were completed in December, adding that the “the leak has been completely stopped.”

Research drones from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena detected the leaks beginning in mid-July, the Daily News reported. LADWP General Manager Marty Adams notified the public — and the utility’s board of commissioners — about the leak in late August.

A staffer told the Times that the 67-year-old plant’s compressor units had been leaking gas “for the last couple years.”

The AQMD announced the notice of violation late Thursday, saying the agency learned on Aug. 26 of an ongoing methane leak at the plant and conducted an inspection.

Using an optical gas imaging camera and other hand-held equipment, inspectors detected methane emissions in excess of 100,000 parts per million coming from the vents of two natural gas compressors, according to Nahal Mogharabi, the AQMD’s communications director.

A mobile monitoring platform was then deployed to evaluate methane levels in Sun Valley. Results from those measurements showed methane readings within typical background levels. Air samples collected onsite showed elevated levels of methane within the perimeter of the facility.

LADWP said it is taking steps to remedy the situation.

Beginning in August, the utility took the compressors offline and made emergency, temporary repairs in September to reduce the emissions by 95%, the utility said in its statement.

“While the level of emissions detected prior to the repairs is considered very low in comparison to numerous other emissions sources, we know that a leak of any amount is of concern to neighbors and local residents in the Northeast Valley,” the statement said.

AQMD inspectors returned to the facility weekly through the end of the year and verified that LADWP has repaired the leaking equipment, Mogharabi said.

Residents of Sun Valley and Pacoima breathe some of California’s worst air and suffer from asthma-related hospitalizations at rates far higher than most of the state. Directly surrounding the plant is a community that is predominantly low-income and Latino.

Council President Nury Martinez, who represents the area where the plant is located and authored the motion, said she was “outraged” when she learned of the leak.

Following the revelation about the leak, Los Angeles City Council members unanimously voted in November to create a timeline to shut down the plant.

Last month, Parris Law Firm filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of residents against LADWP seeking financial damages and other remedies. The Lancaster firm is also behind a suit related to the Porter Ranch gas leak.

Adding more pollution to the area, “you know that certainly some individuals are going to tip over into dangerous physical conditions,” said R. Rex Parris, the attorney overseeing the suit. “And you know that and you keep it a secret — that truly is appalling.”

South Coast AQMD’s notice of violation can result in fines, as well as civil and criminal action, according to its website.

City News Service contributed to this report.