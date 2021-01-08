Former L.A. Councilman Tom LaBonge, known by many as ‘Mr. Los Angeles,’ dies at 67

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge adored Los Angeles.

The 39-year veteran of City Hall regularly asked Angelenos to name their favorite L.A. buildings. He gave away calendars of his own photographs of the city and handed out loaves of pumpkin bread baked by local nuns. He loved hikes in Griffith Park and on at least one occasion, went to San Pedro for the Polar Bear Swim, charging into the chilly water on New Year’s Day.

When voters considered breaking the city up into two or three pieces, LaBonge made clear he was passionately opposed.

If secession passed, “the sun would rise and all the other things would happen,” LaBonge told The Times in 2002. “But it would personally hurt me.”

Advertisement

LaBonge, who served on the City Council from 2001 to 2015, died Thursday. His wife, Brigid, said she had been unable to wake him up after he had been resting on the couch. Paramedics were called to their Silver Lake home. He was 67.

“He was a good person,” said Brigid, his wife of 41 years.

Tom LaBonge was a member of the Los Angeles City Council representing the 4th district, serving from 2001 to 2015 and was an advocate for Griffith Park, one of the largest urban parks in the nation, which fell in his council district. On April, 26, 2010 LaBonge and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, announced that a $900,000 donation from Hugh Hefner of Playboy Enterprises closed the gap on their Save the Peak campaign to buy 138 acres of hillside beside the famed Hollywood Sign from developers. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

La Bonge was known for his love of the city’s many landmarks and public spaces, and for his bottomless wealth of city trivia. For much of his time in office, he could be seen driving around the city in his Ford Crown Victoria, getting out to regale constituents and tourists alike.

Advertisement

“He was such an irrepressible cheerleader for Los Angeles — a walking encyclopedia of all the amazing things and spots and neighborhoods and institutions in L.A.,” said Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents the city’s coastal neighborhoods. “He was the Huell Howser of L.A. politics, a spirit that was always optimistic and in love with the city.”

LaBonge graduated from John Marshall High School in Los Feliz and later fought to save it from the wrecking ball. He got his political start with Mayor Tom Bradley’s youth council in 1974, then secured a job with Councilwoman Peggy Stevenson two years later.

In 1978, LaBonge secured a job working for Councilman John Ferraro, whose district he went on to represent decades later. He ran for council in 1993, losing to former school board member Jackie Goldberg, and became as an aide to Mayor Richard Riordan. He also did a short stint with the Department of Water and Power.

On April, 26, 2010 Tom La Bonge stands near the top of Mount Lee above the Hollywood Sign following a press conference to announce that a $900,000 donation from Hugh Hefner of Playboy Enterprises closed the gap on their Save the Peak campaign to buy 138 acres of hillside beside the famed Hollywood Sign from developers. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Throughout his career, LaBonge acknowledged he was focused less on the finer points of public policy and more on nuts-and-bolts constituent services. He took a special interest in trash pickup, working to remove the many pieces of furniture that were regularly deposited on the sidewalks of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Miracle Mile and other parts of his district.

By the time LaBonge left office, the city had a trash truck named after him.

In 2015, the year he was forced out by term limits, LaBonge sponsored a farewell photo exhibition at City Hall to commemorate his departure. One of the photos captured him at the Farmers Market, clutching an ice cream cone and flashing a big smile.

“You know, sometimes I get criticized, and they say I’m not a visionary,” LaBonge said in a 2015 interview with KPCC-FM’s John Rabe. “I’m an absolute visionary, and the vision comes from people, and how people feel about their city.”

Advertisement

Fond remembrances of LaBonge showed up quickly on social media.

“I loved watching him sneak away at events to snap selfies of himself,” wrote Alissa Walker, who writes for Curbed and New York magazine, adding: “Hike Griffith Park this weekend in his honor.”

Council President Nury Martinez, posting on Instagram, also highlighted LaBonge’s support for Griffith Park, as well as his ability to connect with his constituents.

“He knew every mascot of every high school in Los Angeles for a reason — so he could engage people and talk to them about their lives,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who served on the council for roughly a decade, said on Twitter that she did not know if anyone would love the city as much as LaBonge.

“He was and will always be Mr. Los Angeles,” she wrote.