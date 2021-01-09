Man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder is found dead in Texas

A man suspected of fatally shooting his former girlfriend in front of their young child earlier this week in Pacoima was found dead in Texas on Saturday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Herbert Nixon Flores, 46, fatally shot himself as police in Irving, Texas, closed in on him, according to authorities. His death brought an end to a manhunt that began the morning of Jan. 6, when, police say, Flores shot his former girlfriend to death in the 9000 block of Bartee Avenue in Pacoima.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a video of the attack. A woman is standing outside her car when another car pulls up behind it. She screams, runs toward a doorway and bangs on the door. A man wearing sunglasses chases after her, holding a handgun. He fires six shots at point-blank range, returns to his car and drives away.

Flores killed his girlfriend, whom the authorities didn’t identify, in the presence of their young child, the LAPD said. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged Flores on Jan. 8 with murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and child endangerment. The FBI, whose fugitive squad was helping the LAPD track Flores, described him as an MS-13 gang member.

Investigators learned Flores was visiting family in Irving, a city northwest of Dallas, Irving police said. On Saturday, Flores was driving toward Dallas when he realized he was being tracked, police said. He abandoned his car and continued on foot. As marked police cars moved in to make the arrest, Flores fatally shot himself with a handgun he had been carrying, police said.