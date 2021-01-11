Bay Area youth arrested in stabbing death of father

A Bay Area boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his father, authorities said.

Police were called to a home in the city of Brentwood shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday to investigate a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to a release from the Brentwood Police Department.

Police said the man was repeatedly stabbed during an altercation with his son, who is a minor. Investigators recovered the weapon they say was used in the attack, and police arrested the boy, who has also not been identified.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends impacted by the victim’s untimely death,” the Brentwood Police Department said in Facebook post.