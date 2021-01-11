Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Did you have a serious case of COVID-19? Tell us about the healthcare costs

Nurses at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital work on a patient brought from the COVID-19 unit into intensive care.
Nurses at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital work on a patient who was brought from the COVID-19 unit into intensive care on May 7.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Maria L. La GangaStaff Writer 
Even in the best of times, about a quarter of U.S. adults say they have trouble paying their medical bills. The middle of a pandemic, which has thrown millions of Americans out of work, is far from the best of times, especially if you are a coronavirus victim.

Many insurance companies are waiving certain fees for COVID-19 treatment and there’s help from the federal government. If you or someone you know has been hospitalized with COVID-19, reporter Maria La Ganga would like to speak with you for a story about the cost of treatment. You can also submit an anonymous tip to The Times.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Maria L. La Ganga

Maria L. La Ganga is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She has covered six presidential elections and served as bureau chief in San Francisco and Seattle.

