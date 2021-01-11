Did you have a serious case of COVID-19? Tell us about the healthcare costs
Even in the best of times, about a quarter of U.S. adults say they have trouble paying their medical bills. The middle of a pandemic, which has thrown millions of Americans out of work, is far from the best of times, especially if you are a coronavirus victim.
Many insurance companies are waiving certain fees for COVID-19 treatment and there’s help from the federal government. If you or someone you know has been hospitalized with COVID-19, reporter Maria La Ganga would like to speak with you for a story about the cost of treatment. You can also submit an anonymous tip to The Times.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.