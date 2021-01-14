Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

How to sign up to find out when it’s your turn to get the vaccine in L.A. County

Woman celebrating after vaccination
An Orange County healthcare worker wearing Micky Mouse ears celebrates after receiving a vaccine at Disneyland.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica Roy
Share

The vaccine is here. Well, sort of.

If you’re a healthcare worker or a nursing home resident or staff in Los Angeles County, you are eligible for the vaccine now. It’s no longer limited only to frontline medical workers: Healthcare workers like chiropractors, speech therapists, acupuncturists, and people who provide care in mortuaries, pharmacies, dental offices and more are now eligible. (See the county’s complete list here.)

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that people 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But distribution is being done at the county level, not state, and L.A. County says it hasn’t vaccinated enough people in the higher-priority groups to begin offering vaccines to people over 65.

California

Don’t expect fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for elderly as California faces logistical woes

A resident has her temperature taken at Orange County's first large-scale vaccination site on Wednesday.

California

Don’t expect fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for elderly as California faces logistical woes

California’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has already been slowed by supply shortages and logistical woes.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Noticias en español
Advertisement

“The current priority is to complete vaccinations of Phase 1A — our frontline healthcare workers and staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities,” the county public health department wrote in a tweet. “As we near the end of Phase 1A, we can look to starting vaccinations for groups within next phase — 1B, starting with those who are 65 and older as announced by the Governor.”

That isn’t the case everywhere. In Orange County, residents 65 and older can sign up for a vaccination appointment through Othena. The Orange County Health Care Agency tweeted that more than 10,000 people signed up on the first day it was available.

Advertisement

But if you live in L.A. County, you probably can’t make an appointment for a vaccine just yet. But both the county and an affiliated vaccine clinic are letting people sign up to receive an email when it’s their turn.

Science

Your questions about COVID-19 vaccines answered

A phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020.

Science

Your questions about COVID-19 vaccines answered

COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered to healthcare workers in the U.S. What are your questions about the timeline, the safety or the science?

How to sign up to find out when you can get a vaccine

Go to Los Angeles County’s public health agency website (publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm) and enter your email in the box to the left and click “submit.” That will sign you up for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine email newsletter, which will include updates and information on which groups are eligible to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

Also, go to Carbon Health’s website (carbonhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines) and enter your line of work, date of birth, and answer whether you have COVID-related health risks. You will be prompted to schedule an appointment if you’re eligible, and to join the waitlist if you aren’t.

California

After lagging start, Newsom promises 1 million more California COVID-19 vaccinations in nine days

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as ICU nurse Helen Cordova receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The first doses of the vaccine are being administered to frontline workers in hospitals across the country today. (Photo by Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images)

California

After lagging start, Newsom promises 1 million more California COVID-19 vaccinations in nine days

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will vaccinate 1 million more residents by Jan. 17, a goal announced amid the state’s lagging vaccination rollout and surging cases of COVID-19.

Information for other counties:

What can you do while you wait?

The same things you’ve been doing since March:

Until you’ve gotten your second dose of the vaccine and waited an appropriate amount of time to develop antibodies, the safest place to be is at home.

Advertisement

Music

Lose the earbuds. Ditch the phone. How to get the most out of your music

UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 12: British rock star Elton John listening to music on Sony hi-fi equipment. (Photo by SSPL/Getty Images)

Music

Lose the earbuds. Ditch the phone. How to get the most out of your music

While homebound during quarantine, making a few budget-friendly tweaks to your listening setup can add depth and dimension to the experience.

More Coverage

The lost art of deep listening: Choose an album. Lose the phone. Close your eyes.
The best music to help you fall asleep and combat coronavirus anxiety

CaliforniaAdvice, Resources & GuidesCOVID-19 Vaccines
Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the utility journalism team at the L.A. Times. The utility journalism team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement