How to sign up to find out when it’s your turn to get the vaccine in L.A. County
The vaccine is here. Well, sort of.
If you’re a healthcare worker or a nursing home resident or staff in Los Angeles County, you are eligible for the vaccine now. It’s no longer limited only to frontline medical workers: Healthcare workers like chiropractors, speech therapists, acupuncturists, and people who provide care in mortuaries, pharmacies, dental offices and more are now eligible. (See the county’s complete list here.)
On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that people 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But distribution is being done at the county level, not state, and L.A. County says it hasn’t vaccinated enough people in the higher-priority groups to begin offering vaccines to people over 65.
California’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has already been slowed by supply shortages and logistical woes.
“The current priority is to complete vaccinations of Phase 1A — our frontline healthcare workers and staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities,” the county public health department wrote in a tweet. “As we near the end of Phase 1A, we can look to starting vaccinations for groups within next phase — 1B, starting with those who are 65 and older as announced by the Governor.”
That isn’t the case everywhere. In Orange County, residents 65 and older can sign up for a vaccination appointment through Othena. The Orange County Health Care Agency tweeted that more than 10,000 people signed up on the first day it was available.
But if you live in L.A. County, you probably can’t make an appointment for a vaccine just yet. But both the county and an affiliated vaccine clinic are letting people sign up to receive an email when it’s their turn.
COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered to healthcare workers in the U.S. What are your questions about the timeline, the safety or the science?
How to sign up to find out when you can get a vaccine
Go to Los Angeles County’s public health agency website (publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm) and enter your email in the box to the left and click “submit.” That will sign you up for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine email newsletter, which will include updates and information on which groups are eligible to get vaccinated.
Also, go to Carbon Health’s website (carbonhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines) and enter your line of work, date of birth, and answer whether you have COVID-related health risks. You will be prompted to schedule an appointment if you’re eligible, and to join the waitlist if you aren’t.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will vaccinate 1 million more residents by Jan. 17, a goal announced amid the state’s lagging vaccination rollout and surging cases of COVID-19.
Information for other counties:
- Orange
- Ventura: Vaccine updates; register for a vaccine if you’re in one of the groups currently eligible.
- Riverside
- San Bernardino
- Santa Barbara
What can you do while you wait?
The same things you’ve been doing since March:
- Wear a mask when you’re out and about.
- Minimize nonessential trips.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.
- Don’t socialize unmasked or indoors.
Until you’ve gotten your second dose of the vaccine and waited an appropriate amount of time to develop antibodies, the safest place to be is at home.
