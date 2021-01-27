How you’ll get your first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses in L.A. County

The city and county of Los Angeles have released confusing and at times conflicting information about how people will sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine and make an appointment to get their second dose. A key thing to understand is that the system that’s in place now puts much of the onus on the patient. This is the most up-to-date and complete information we have right now, but it may change. We will do our best to keep this article updated with the most recent guidance.

If you work at a pharmacy or hospital, reach out to your employer to find out more information about the process.

This information is for residents of L.A. County. Our instructions for Orange County are here.

Signing up for your first dose

Right now, L.A. County is vaccinating healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents, and people 65 and older, a process that could take until June at current rates. Find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated — and be alerted when it’s your turn — by checking California’s new My Turn tool (myturn.ca.gov) or by calling the California COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 (available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The city of Los Angeles has partnered with Carbon Health to administer vaccines. Sign up on Carbon Health’s website (carbonhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines). According to the city, all L.A. County residents who are eligible can make an appointment through Carbon Health.

In addition, all eligible L.A. County residents, including people who live in the city of Los Angeles, can go through the county public health agency website (VaccinateLACounty.com) to make an appointment. Click on “Click here to book an appointment” or call (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

If you are not yet eligible, sign up for the vaccine newsletter at the top of the county’s website to receive updates.

How to get your second dose

Initially, the city said on its vaccine information website that you would have to make your own follow-up appointment, but according to Carbon Health, that has changed.

“Those who already had a first dose administered at city-led sites will be automatically booked for a second dose appointment and will receive notification of the appointment from Carbon Health. We’re updating our platform this week to enable second dose appointments for those who get first doses at city-led sites moving forward,” a representative for Carbon Health said in an email.

The company echoed that message on Twitter: “For your second dose appointment, you will be auto-booked within the appropriate timeframe from your first dose. We will also send you a message with the opportunity to reschedule your appointment within a 4-day window. You will receive communication from us.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said on Twitter that appointments will be made automatically at the same place and time for 21 days after the first dose.

“For residents who received the vaccine at a large county run site, emails confirming second dose appointments will be sent before your next appointment. They will be at the same location and time as your first dose, 21 days later. We appreciate your patience,” the department said on Twitter.

The L.A. County Public Health Department did not respond to emails or a Twitter direct message for further comment.