Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

What older L.A. County residents need to know about signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine motorists wait in their cars at Cal State Northridge.
After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, motorists wait in a staging area for 15 minutes to make sure there are no side effects from the shot on the first day at the large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site at Cal State Northridge on Tuesday.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Colleen Shalby
Share

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to Los Angeles County residents 65 and older has been marked by confusion and frustration.

On Tuesday, older residents began signing up for appointments. But the process had a rocky start, and it will take time to vaccinate everyone in this group.

Here is what we know now:

California

L.A. County seniors can sign up for vaccine this week, but waits will be long due to shortages

INGLEWOOD CA JANUARY 19, 2021 - The Forum in Inglewood, is one of five mass-vaccination sites opening Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the county. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County seniors can sign up for vaccine this week, but waits will be long due to shortages

Shortages will limit how many older L.A. County residents will be able to get the vaccine in the coming weeks.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Noticias en español
Advertisement

1. The basics


Residents 65 and older can sign up for an appointment at the county public health department’s website, vaccinatelacounty.com. Residents without computer access can call (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for assistance with reservations.

The city of Los Angeles is also offering the vaccine to anyone in Los Angeles County who is 65 or older, through a different online portal. That website connects patients to sites including Dodger Stadium, San Fernando Recreation Park, Lincoln Park, Hansen Dam and Crenshaw Christian Center.

Orange County residents can sign up using the Othena app. Information for Riverside County residents can be found at the Riverside University Health System, while San Bernardino County residents can find vaccine information on the county’s website.

2. Getting through has been a challenge


Many who tried to reach L.A. County’s call center Tuesday afternoon to book an appointment reported that their calls were disconnected after the English and Spanish recorded prompts played. Residents said the websites to sign up repeatedly crashed, and language saying that only healthcare workers could get vaccinated was confusing.

VaccinateLACounty.com’s reservation system is linked to the state of California system, which crashed for several hours Tuesday afternoon,” the county said in a tweet Tuesday evening. “Thousands of individuals were nevertheless able to schedule vaccination appointments and at this time there are no more appointment slots available at county sites.”

Advertisement

The county will add more workers at its call center, which was also overwhelmed, and will likely add more vaccine appointment times later this week.

California

When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California? The rollout is speeding up

Los Angeles, CA - January 15: Dr. Richard Dang, right, Assistant professor USC School of Pharmacy administers COVID-19 vaccine to Ashley Van Dyke as mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California? The rollout is speeding up

Southern California is speeding up rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is where counties stand on their distribution plans.

3. There are limited supplies


It will take time to vaccinate the 1.3 million L.A. County residents in the 65-and-older group, especially because supplies of the vaccine are still finite.

Officials do not anticipate a significant jump in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines the county receives in its weekly allotment in the near future, said Dr. Seira Kurian, director of the L.A. County Health Department’s Division of Medical Affairs.

Advertisement

Kurian said officials originally thought the federal government had reserves of vaccines that would be delivered to counties to beef up supply when municipalities started administering second doses.

“But because it’s unclear how much, if any, of those reserves are available, what will most likely happen is that we’ll probably not be seeing a huge increase in the number of doses coming into us every week, but we are expecting to still be receiving the vaccine doses at the current rate and at the current levels, at least for the short [term],” Kurian said.

Since December, the county has received 685,000 vaccine doses, and more than 70% of those had been administered by the end of last week, according to the Department of Public Health. The county will receive an additional 168,000 doses this week.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that L.A. County could run out of doses by early next week.

Advertisement

California

California warns against using a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after allergic reactions

CORNING, CA - JANUARY 06: Ruth Ann Rowan, registered nurse and Tehama County Healthcare coalition coordinator, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at a point of dispensing clinic held at the Corning Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Corning, CA. How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected small towns in rural Tehama County, with a population of 65,000 people. As of Jan. 6th the Tehama County has 3,586 positive, 19,490 negative test results and 40 deaths. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

California warns against using a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after allergic reactions

California’s top epidemiologist told healthcare providers on Sunday to stop using a batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after a “higher than usual” number of people had apparent allergic reactions at a San Diego vaccination clinic.

4. Patience is still required

There are still some healthcare workers and first responders who need vaccines, and that will slow the speed at which those 65 and older can get their doses.

After that, the state has outlined a schedule of who gets the vaccine next:

Phase 1B

Advertisement

  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing
  • Congregate settings with outbreak risks, such as incarcerated and homeless people

Phase 1C

  • Individuals 50-64 years old
  • People 16-49 years old who have an underlying health condition or disability that increases their risk of severe COVID-19
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations and community-based essential functions

The timing on this group remains unclear.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove is the L.A. County government reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage focuses primarily on human services, including mental health, child welfare, homelessness, criminal justice reform and indigent care. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement