Discovery of missing woman’s body at Yosemite went undisclosed for nearly a week

A woman who was declared missing while hiking in Yosemite National Park was found dead the same day, but there was no public update from the National Park Service.

Authorities announced the death of 41-year-old “Alice” Yu Xie on Friday.

Yosemite officials released details of the Chinese national’s disappearance Jan. 16 on the National Park Service website and social media. Xie was found dead that day at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall. The cause of death was not immediately released.

There was no immediate explanation from the park service why the announcement of her death was delayed nearly a week.

Park officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The woman’s family was notified; there was no indication whether the communication was related to the delay in updating the search status.

Xie traveled Jan. 14 to Yosemite from Mariposa on a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System bus. She was reported overdue Jan. 15 “after planning to hike to the top of Yosemite Falls,” the park said in a Facebook post.