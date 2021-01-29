Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

One dead, several others pulled from flooded culvert in San Ysidro near border

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SAN YSIDRO — 

One person died and seven others were injured in a rain-flooded storm drain system in San Ysidro on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident started with a report from Border Patrol agents that a person was stuck in a flood culvert just east of the U.S.-Mexico border crossing, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Fire crews arrived and started pulling people out of the water, the fire agency said. Shortly after 5 p.m., seven people were saved.

A few minutes later, rescuers reported that one person did not survive.

Advertisement

Three survivors were taken to a hospital; the other four did not want to go.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

When it rains, authorities open the grates of that culvert to allow water to flow. When that happens, people sometimes try to illegally cross from Mexico into the United States.

Rescuers at the Friday incident included several firefighters and two lifeguard river rescue teams.

Advertisement

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement