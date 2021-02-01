Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

SeaWorld San Diego to reopen this weekend

People sit, socially distanced, in stadium seats during a SeaWorld show.
SeaWorld San Diego visitors, in socially distanced seating, watch a holiday show featuring sea lions on Nov. 16.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

SeaWorld San Diego has announced that it will reopen Saturday under the state’s operating rules for zoos and aquariums.

Reservations will be required, and park rides will remain closed, according to Friday’s announcement. The park reported it would release more details about its reopening Monday.

Also on Friday, San Diego County officials announced the opening of a new vaccination site, at Tubman Chavez Community Center in San Diego. Meanwhile, the county’s third super site for vaccines is scheduled to open at CSU San Marcos on Sunday. Vaccines in San Diego County are available to healthcare workers and people 65 and older.

Although there continue to be signs that the spread of the coronavirus has slowed in San Diego County, an additional 37 deaths from the disease were reported Friday, adding to what already had been the deadliest month in the region.

The deaths reported Friday included eight women and 19 men who died between Dec. 29 and Jan. 27. Of the 37 reported Friday, 19 were 80 years or older, 10 were in their 70s, five were in their 60s, two were in their 50s, and one person was in their 40s.

The latest fatalities bring the total for January in San Diego County to 788. In all, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 2,571 county residents, and the number of positive cases has hit 234,640 as of Friday.

The January death toll is nearly four times as high as what was recorded during the summer surge in July.

County health officials also reported another 1,670 new cases, up slightly from 1,489 the day before but still significantly lower than 4,550 cases reported Jan. 7.

Another 60 people were hospitalized with the disease Friday, bringing the daily total to 1,391, with 396 in intensive care units.

Gary Warth

Gary Warth has covered a variety of beats since 1989 and now covers public safety and homeless issues at The San Diego Union-Tribune. A San Diego resident since the 1970s, he earned a journalism degree from San Diego State University and has won numerous awards for his work.

