Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

California needs more COVID-19 vaccine, but areas like L.A. are actually getting less

A Chino Valley fire paramedic administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a woman at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Chino Valley fire paramedic Cory Whitworth, left, gives Karen Flick the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site, Auto Club Speedway, in Fontana, on Tuesday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Maura DolanHayley SmithColleen Shalby
Share

As California looks to ramp up efforts to immunize its millions of residents against COVID-19, health officials say they continue to run into a stubborn hurdle: the inability to secure a sufficient and reliable stream of vaccine doses.

The problem is twofold, officials say. First, there’s a limited supply to begin with, and some areas of the state, including Los Angeles County, have actually seen their shipments shrink over the last few weeks.

Second, both of the currently available vaccines require two doses taken weeks apart. So, the more initial doses that are doled out, the bigger the need will be for follow-up shots down the line — creating a chokepoint that constrains how many new people can begin the vaccine regimen.

Recently, some people seeking a first shot have even had their appointments canceled because vaccines were in short supply or needed for second doses.

Advertisement

“The supply of vaccine, we acknowledge that’s going to be our rate-limiting step,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said during a briefing Tuesday. “We always hope for more, we continue to work with the federal administration to push for more, but that will be one of our biggest challenges.”

Healthcare workers, first responders and residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities were the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine in California. That changed in mid-January, when Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the pool to include people 65 and older.

California

Giving second COVID-19 vaccine shots may reduce supply for people seeking first dose

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

California

Giving second COVID-19 vaccine shots may reduce supply for people seeking first dose

Giving the COVID-19 vaccine to people who are due their second dose could mean less vaccine available for people seeking their first shot.

While some greeted the news that older Californians — who have fallen severely ill and died from COVID-19 at distressingly disproportionate rates — were being given a place in line, the state’s move came amid dwindling doses, and sparked chaos and confusion as some counties moved quickly to allow seniors to enter their queues, while others did not.

Advertisement

In L.A. County, older residents were able to schedule vaccine appointments beginning the week of Jan. 18, meaning second doses will have to start going out next week.

However, the number of doses the county receives has been inconsistent and trending downward. For the week of Jan. 11, L.A. County received 193,950 vaccine doses; the following week, it received only 168,575 doses and only 146,225 doses the week after that.

As of Jan. 25, the county had received nearly 1 million vaccine doses and administered almost 800,000.

Given the relatively scarce supply, vaccines will need to increasingly be set aside for second doses — leaving fewer shots for people looking to begin the regimen.

Advertisement

California

Ralphs forced to postpone COVID-19 vaccine appointments after county pulls back doses

Cars are seen backed up at a Ralphs grocery store in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. Widespread fear over COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, has prompted Cherokee County residents to make a run on stores, culminating in a shortage of disinfectant supplies. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

California

Ralphs forced to postpone COVID-19 vaccine appointments after county pulls back doses

Ralphs cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments amid severe shortages in supply.

Last week, the L.A. County Public Health Department, acting at the request of the California Department of Public Health, “recovered” 10,000 doses from Ralphs pharmacies that were intended for upcoming appointments — allocating them instead to support the county’s mass vaccination sites.

While a spokesman for the supermarket chain said only people seeking their first dose would be affected and that those scheduled to get their second dose would still get their shots, the episode underscored how the need for second doses is overriding overwhelming demand for initial inoculations.

The move also added to confusion among residents older than 65. According to the county, those who received their first shot at Ralphs before Jan. 27 will get a call or email from the pharmacy to schedule their second dose. Those inoculated after that date will be given appointments for their second dose when they get their first dose.

Advertisement

The vaccine shortage is not just in L.A., either. Kaiser Permanente was forced to cancel more than 5,000 appointments for seniors in Santa Clara County because of limited supplies.

California

Kaiser Permanente cancels vaccine appointments for more than 5,000 seniors in Silicon Valley

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center is shown in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. A Kaiser Permanente employee is dead and dozens of workers have contracted the coronavirus after a staffer appeared at a Northern California medical center wearing an inflatable, air-powered holiday costume on Christmas Day, the hospital and health care company said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California

Kaiser Permanente cancels vaccine appointments for more than 5,000 seniors in Silicon Valley

A shortage of vaccine has forced Kaiser Permanente to cancel more than 5,000 appointments for seniors to be inoculated in Santa Clara County.

In what Kaiser Permanente spokesman Marc Brown called “a very unfortunate development,” the hospital failed to receive the vaccines it anticipated when people had booked appointments for late January and early February.

Brown said staff members had scheduled people for the vaccine based on previous deliveries and “guidance” from the state and county.

Advertisement

“We understand the frustration this causes, and we are continuing to do all we can to increase the supply of vaccines, working in partnership with county, state and federal governments,” Brown said in an email in response to questions from The Times.

Despite the persistent problems that have dogged the rollout, however, there are some signs that California may be starting to build momentum.

About 7.4% of Californians have received at least one dose, data compiled by The Times show, and the state has administered almost 63% of the doses that have been delivered so far — a dramatic improvement from a week ago.

California

Tracking vaccinations in California

California

Tracking vaccinations in California

Experts say about most Americans will need to be vaccinated to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. Track California’s progress toward that goal.

Advertisement

Additional groups are also starting to get their shots. Cal State Long Beach started its vaccination program Tuesday, with the top priority being personnel working on campus and staff and faculty 65 and older or who have high-risk medical conditions.

“These educators and staff have been working on campus, and we are getting folks vaccinated to ensure we can get our campus fully reopened safely,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia wrote on Twitter.

Workers at the Union Rescue Mission on skid row also escorted some of their older homeless clients to be vaccinated Tuesday.

“They were very excited and relieved to have a chance to be vaccinated,” said the Rev. Andy Bales, president and chief executive of the mission.

Advertisement

Bales said about seven men received their shots Tuesday, but the hope is to get 40 seniors — men and women — their first dose this week.

For a time, it appeared that L.A.'s homeless population had largely escaped the ravages of the pandemic. But this latest surge was different and left no group in the hard-hit county unscathed.

“It’s been alarming,” Bales said. “And I know, for me, it’s felt like COVID-19 has been closing in around us, and really, it seems like it’s been figuring out its way around every precaution. I know that’s what a lot of our guests feel as well.”

Ghaly said that the state is continuing to work through updating vaccine prioritization — and that additional details could be released in the next week. He emphasized, though, that equity will be a cornerstone of California’s approach.

Advertisement

“This notion that there’s a choice that we have to make between speed in vaccinations and equity, this is not a choice,” he said. “This is a false choice. We can do both.”

However, the concept of moving to an age-based formula has already drawn criticism from groups representing some essential workers and disabled people.

Though he didn’t offer specifics on what changes may be coming, Ghaly said, “we are leading our vaccination effort by focusing on protecting those who have the highest risk and those who may suffer the worst consequences from COVID” and that the state is “working with the disability community, working with those who take care of individuals with serious chronic conditions, beginning to galvanize around a policy that we will announce later.”

California
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Maura Dolan

Maura Dolan is the California-based legal affairs writer for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the California Supreme Court and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has worked in Washington and Los Angeles for The Times. She is now based in San Francisco.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement