California

Got a COVID-19 vaccine? You still need a mask to visit Downtown Disneyland

People walk through Downtown Disney.
Disneyland has updated its mask-wearing requirements for visitors to Downtown Disney.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jennifer LuData Journalist 
The House of Mouse is reminding visitors that face masks are still required to enter Downtown Disney, even for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The masks, which must have at least two layers of fabric and fully cover the nose and mouth, are to be worn at all times by anyone 2 and older, except while eating or drinking, according to the theme park’s website.

Disneyland further clarified that visitors may wear face coverings with clear plastic panels that make it easier to read lips and view facial expressions. Those who have been vaccinated are not exempt from the mask rules.

Neck gaiters, bandanas and face coverings with valves, mesh or holes are not allowed. Neither are costume masks.

All visitors must go through a temperature screening before entering Downtown Disney, and employees are required to complete a health screening and temperature check before showing up at work.

Early in the pandemic, Walt Disney Co. closed its two theme parks and three hotels in Anaheim and furloughed tens of thousands of workers. Disneyland and California Adventure remain closed, and the parks recently announced they are ending their annual pass program.

Downtown Disney, with its retail and dining areas, reopened July 9 to large crowds, prompting concerns over whether California was reopening too quickly amid what, at the time, were record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The district expanded to include Buena Vista Street on Nov. 19.

In early December, when Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered regional stay-at-home orders that shuttered outdoor dining across much of the state, restaurants had to close temporarily or switch to takeout, said Liz Jaeger, a spokeswoman for Disneyland Resort.

The governor canceled that order last week, clearing the way for outdoor dining to resume.

Jennifer Lu

Jennifer Lu is a data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she reported on environmental issues including air pollution, drinking water contaminants, and agricultural runoff. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a master’s in journalism and holds a degree in biochemistry from Brandeis University.

