Photos: Yosemite reopens under a blanket of snow

Yosemite National Park has reopened — or at least part of it has.
The latest park closure was Jan. 19 because of a windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees, including 15 in the park’s Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.
Other recent park closures occurred from March 20-June 11 because of the pandemic, then from Sept. 17-24 because of smoky air from the nearby Creek fire in the Sierra National Forest.
Rangers reopened most of the park Monday, including all of Yosemite Valley. But the park’s southern entrance, Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed indefinitely, as will the Wawona, Badger Pass, Tunnel View and Mariposa Grove areas.
