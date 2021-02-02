Photos: Yosemite reopens under a blanket of snow

Yosemite National Park has reopened — or at least part of it has.

The latest park closure was Jan. 19 because of a windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees, including 15 in the park’s Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

Other recent park closures occurred from March 20-June 11 because of the pandemic, then from Sept. 17-24 because of smoky air from the nearby Creek fire in the Sierra National Forest.

Rangers reopened most of the park Monday, including all of Yosemite Valley. But the park’s southern entrance, Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed indefinitely, as will the Wawona, Badger Pass, Tunnel View and Mariposa Grove areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curry Village

Deep snow blankets the tent cabins at Curry Village, which remains closed after the most recent storm. The park received several feet of snow during the last storm. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Tunnel view

El Capitan and Cathedral Rock dusted with snow as seen from Tunnel View. The southern entrance to the Yosemite Valley via Highway 41 remains closed because of damage from the recent storms. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Digging out

Mirella Gutierrez, a park Spanish-language interpreter, shovels snow in front of Yosemite Visitor Center on her first day back to work. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Shuttle buses remain out of service and buried after a snowstorm. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Winter wonderland

A cross-country skier enjoys the snow in Yosemite Valley. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Tourists from France hike back from Mirror Lake in deep snow. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Parting shot

Snow-dusted Cathedral Rocks behind the Merced River in the Yosemite Valley. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism for the Los Angeles Times.