Photos: Recent storms in Eastern Sierra create winter wonderland

An atmospheric-river-fueled weather system that dump snow over the Eastern Sierra last week has created a winter wonderland along the 395 corridor and given skiers in the Mammoth Mountain area reason to cheer. With a 10-foot base depth on the hill, they’ll be skiing late into spring.

Off the mountain, the scenes along Highway 395 are picture perfect.

The view from above

Footprints from fishermen and hikers in the snow along the banks of the Owens River near Mammoth Lakes. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Rock Creek

Snow from January storms covers boulders along Rock Creek. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Local resident Steve Toups skis up Rock Creek Road on a sunny and windy day. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Buried and blustery

High winds and frigid temperatures kept all but the most die-hard skiers and riders off Mammoth Mountain. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Snow drifts remain on Lake Mary Road from a January storm in Mammoth Lakes. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Fierce winds blow snow off the Sierra Nevada in a view from Mammoth Lakes. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes along U.S. 395

Snow covers the grounds of the Green Church, a landmark for Mammoth Lakes visitors along U.S. 395. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Two people trek through snow-covered Long Valley toward natural hot springs near Mammoth Lakes. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A Mono County snowplow clears the shoulder and bike lane on Lake Crowley Drive, just off U.S. 395. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Round Valley

Cattle graze in a Round Valley meadow against a backdrop of a snow-covered Sierra Nevada. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A deer crosses to join others drinking water from Horton Creek in Round Valley. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

