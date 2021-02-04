Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Photos: Recent storms in Eastern Sierra create winter wonderland

Ice breaks up at the mouth of Convict Creek overlooking Convict Lake and the Sierra Nevada range near Mammoth Lakes.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Brian van der Brug
Share

An atmospheric-river-fueled weather system that dump snow over the Eastern Sierra last week has created a winter wonderland along the 395 corridor and given skiers in the Mammoth Mountain area reason to cheer. With a 10-foot base depth on the hill, they’ll be skiing late into spring.

Off the mountain, the scenes along Highway 395 are picture perfect.

The view from above

A snowy Owens River from above
Footprints from fishermen and hikers in the snow along the banks of the Owens River near Mammoth Lakes.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Rock Creek

Snowy boulders
Snow from January storms covers boulders along Rock Creek.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

A man on cross-country skis
Local resident Steve Toups skis up Rock Creek Road on a sunny and windy day.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Buried and blustery

A ski lift is almost empty
High winds and frigid temperatures kept all but the most die-hard skiers and riders off Mammoth Mountain.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A "Slow" road sign buried in snow
Snow drifts remain on Lake Mary Road from a January storm in Mammoth Lakes.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Snow is blown off the mountains
Fierce winds blow snow off the Sierra Nevada in a view from Mammoth Lakes.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes along U.S. 395

The Green Church in the snow
Snow covers the grounds of the Green Church, a landmark for Mammoth Lakes visitors along U.S. 395.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Two people walk in the snow.
Two people trek through snow-covered Long Valley toward natural hot springs near Mammoth Lakes.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A large plume of snow behind a road plow
A Mono County snowplow clears the shoulder and bike lane on Lake Crowley Drive, just off U.S. 395.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Round Valley

Cattle graze near a snowy mountain
Cattle graze in a Round Valley meadow against a backdrop of a snow-covered Sierra Nevada.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A deer trots across the road
A deer crosses to join others drinking water from Horton Creek in Round Valley.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times

CaliforniaTravel
Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times