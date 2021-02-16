Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. County gets another vaccine site but supply remains critically low

A nurse holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Sandra Perez, a nurse at AltaMed Health Services, holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Harriet RyanHoward BlumeColleen Shalby
Share

Two more COVID-19 vaccination supersites are opening in California, further expanding the state’s capacity to dole out doses even as supplies remain frustratingly limited.

However, officials say the new inoculation centers at Cal State Los Angeles and the Oakland Coliseum will give California a much-needed shot in the arm, because the vaccines needed to support them will come directly from the federal government and won’t eat into existing state allocations.

Any additional vaccines are a welcome development for the state. In recent weeks, Los Angeles County and other parts of California have had to limit the number of appointments for people looking to receive their first vaccine dose in order to ensure they can provide second shots.

That is expected to continue this week.

California

Blue Shield vows to dramatically speed up California vaccine distribution with new plan

Nurse Helen Cordova, right, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

California

Blue Shield vows to dramatically speed up California vaccine distribution with new plan

Blue Shield of California will immediately begin attempting to centralize the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program after a sluggish start.

More Coverage

Tracking vaccinations in California
Noticias en español
Advertisement

In Los Angeles, some vaccination sites that were already slated to close Friday because of supply shortages ran out of doses sooner than expected and had to start turning people away Thursday.

“Our city has the tools, the infrastructure and the determination to vaccinate Angelenos swiftly and safely — we simply need more doses,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Monday.

Health officials throughout the state are singing a similar tune. A shortage of supplies has forced San Francisco to temporarily pause operations at its Moscone Center and City College vaccination sites, according to a public health statement Sunday.

Mayor London Breed voiced her frustrations on Twitter, writing that San Francisco has shown it “can administer shots as soon as they come in.”

Advertisement

“The only thing holding us back is a lack of supply, and I’m hoping that will change soon,” she continued.

So far, about 8.1 million vaccine doses have been delivered throughout California, and more than 6.1 million have been administered, according to data compiled by The Times.

Both of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna, require two doses, administered three and four weeks apart, respectively.

California

New COVID-19 vaccine sites will focus on elderly without transportation access

COVID-19 vaccinations at Dodger Stadium.

California

New COVID-19 vaccine sites will focus on elderly without transportation access

The sites will be run by the federal government. One will be at Cal State Los Angeles, the other at the Oakland Coliseum.
Advertisement

Cal State L.A.

The new vaccine site at Cal State L.A. opens Tuesday and will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 people daily for at least eight weeks, part of a Biden administration effort to roll out 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the first 100 days of the president’s term.

“This is a direct federal allocation separate and apart from what is going to the county,” said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the state Office of Emergency Services.

Both that site and the second one at the Oakland Coliseum will be jointly run by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Advertisement

The two locations were selected, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week, to focus on underserved areas devastated by the coronavirus and to ensure that “communities that are often left behind are not left behind.”

Churches, social services agencies and other groups will be allocated group tickets for a portion of the vaccines, Ferguson said. The aim is to remove barriers — be they technological, linguistic or other — for people looking to get appointments.

California

L.A. County elementary schools are cleared to fully open

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: A long line of cars rally holding signs and honk their horns at the Open Schools Car Rally and press conference organized by The Students First Coalition on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Supporters gather at the Board of Supervisors Office to encourage Los Angeles County to reopen schools during the pandemic. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County elementary schools are cleared to fully open

L.A. County elementary schools are cleared to open, officials confirmed Monday, based on new infection numbers. Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 vaccination site based at an L.A. school will open this week, targeting school district employees.

More Coverage

Tracking coronavirus vaccinations in California
Noticias en español

L.A. schools vaccine site

Right now, most California counties are providing COVID-19 vaccines to people who work in healthcare, live in long-term care facilities or are 65 and older. Some places are also slowly expanding eligibility to certain essential workers, first responders and teachers.

Advertisement

The latter group is of particularly keen interest to parents and policymakers, many of whom are eagerly anticipating the wider reopening of schools for in-person instruction.

However, recent weeks have seen heated debate over whether teachers and other staff need to be vaccinated before that goal can be realized.

Efforts to prioritize L.A. County school staff for COVID-19 immunization took a step forward with the announcement from the L.A. Unified School District that the first vaccination site based at a Los Angeles school will open this week.

Then, school leaders and their supporters — mostly from private schools — organized a demonstration urging the immediate reopening of campuses.

Advertisement

The location for the L.A. Unified vaccinations will be the Roybal Learning Center, just west of downtown Los Angeles, with a scheduled opening Wednesday. Those eligible for immunization will be school district staff 65 and older and district employees currently working at coronavirus testing and vaccination sites, “consistent with current public health rules,” L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said in his weekly broadcast remarks.

Although school nurses of any age, and people 65 and older — regardless of whether they are school employees — have been eligible to receive vaccines elsewhere, the effort at Roybal is the first within L.A. Unified to target school employees. Overall, vaccine doses remain in short supply, and it’s been difficult for many of those eligible to book appointments.

As of Monday, district officials were not certain how many vaccinations would be available this week at Roybal. Participation is by invitation only — and will do little to speed the reopening of campuses that enroll about 465,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

California

Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site to reopen for second doses

COVID-19 vaccinations at Dodger Stadium.

California

Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site to reopen for second doses

Dodger Stadium and other mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in L.A. are reopening but will focus on second doses due to continuing supply shortages.

More Coverage

L.A. County elementary schools are cleared to fully open
Advertisement

L.A. city sites

Dodger Stadium and several other COVID-19 vaccination sites that were shuttered last week amid shortages are set to reopen Tuesday, though continuing supply problems mean the vast majority of shots administered will be second doses, Los Angeles officials said.

People vaccinated in mid-January were automatically slotted into appointments for most of the city’s anticipated weekly supply of 54,000 Moderna doses and 4,000 Pfizer doses, a prioritization that the city said complied with directives by county and federal health officials.

Just 4,600 doses will be set aside for initial immunizations, to be administered at Pierce College and at mobile clinics in hard-hit sections of South and East L.A.

California

California adds millions to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list but frustrating waits, shortages loom

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Hundreds of people receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Kedren Health on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

California adds millions to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list but frustrating waits, shortages loom

Starting March 15, people ages 16 to 64 who are disabled or at high risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination.

More Coverage

Tracking vaccinations in California
California’s surge is receding, but officials still call for holiday caution
Advertisement

Eligibility

As health officials work feverishly to keep up with the demand for doses, California is planning to further deepen the eligibility pool next month.

Starting March 15, people ages 16 to 64 who are disabled or at high risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 will be able to receive vaccinations in California — expanding the total number of residents who can get the shots from 17 million to 20 million.

Those who will be eligible in March include those with:

  • Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state
  • Chronic kidney disease, Stage 4 or above
  • Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
  • Down syndrome
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)
  • Severe obesity (body mass index greater than or equal to 40 kg/m2)
  • Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

But officials warn that actually getting a shot will be challenging until more supplies are available.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Harriet Ryan

Harriet Ryan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the paper in 2008, she has written about high-profile people, including Phil Spector, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, and institutions, including USC, the Catholic Church, the Kabbalah Centre and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Ryan won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle in 2019. She previously worked at Court TV and the Asbury Park Press. She is a graduate of Columbia University.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement