North Korean military hackers indicted in bank heists and Sony attack

Three North Korean computer programmers have been charged in Los Angeles with committing a wide array of cyberattacks and attempting to steal more than $1 billion in a conspiracy that targeted financial institutions and other companies around the world, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

The alleged hackers were working for a North Korean military agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, and pursuing strategic and financial goals of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, authorities said.

In an indictment unsealed Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Los Angeles charged that Jon Chang Hyok, 31, Kim Il, 27, and Park Jin Hyok, 36, targeted entertainment companies, online casinos, defense contractors, energy utilities and others in the U.S., Bangladesh, Mexico, Indonesia, Britain, Vietnam, Pakistan and other countries.

Among the targeted companies was Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. Embarrassing emails sent by Sony executives were made public in 2014 in retaliation for the studio’s release of “The Interview,” a comedy film that depicted the fictional assassination of Kim Jong Un. One of the accused hackers, Park, was charged in the Sony attack in 2018, and now the other two men are accused of having a hand in the incursion as well.

The new indictment alleges a far broader range of criminal cyberattacks, including the attempted theft of $1.2 billion from banks across the globe, wide distribution of malicious cryptocurrency apps and spear-phishing campaigns that were meant to penetrate the computer systems of U.S. defense contractors, the Pentagon and and the U.S. State Department.

“As laid out in today’s indictment, North Korea’s operatives, using keyboards rather than masks and guns, are the world’s leading 21st century nation-state bank robbers,” said Assistant Atty. Gen. John Demers of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Prosecutors also announced that Ghaleb Alaumary, 37, of Ontario, Canada, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting that he laundered money for the alleged North Korean conspiracy.

“The scope of the criminal conduct by the North Korean hackers was extensive and long-running, and the range of crimes they have committed is staggering,” said Tracy L. Wilkison, the acting U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles. “The conduct detailed in the indictment are the acts of a criminal nation-state that has stopped at nothing to extract revenge and obtain money to prop up its regime.”

North Korea has emerged in the last decade as among the most sophisticated and threatening hacking forces in the world, according to cyber security experts and the U.S. government.

While Russian and Chinese hackers focus much of their illicit cyber activities on espionage or interfering in the U.S. political system, North Korea’s electronic army has been aggressive in the criminal realm. Under pressure from withering U.S. and international sanctions, North Korean hackers have turned to cyber crime — ransomware attacks, bank heists, digital currency hacks and even ATM withdrawal schemes — to generate cash for Kim Jong Un’s regime and its nuclear weapons program in particular.

Last year, the U.S. government became so concerned about North Korea’s activity that it issued a dire advisory to cyber security professionals and the public about the hazards posed by the country’s hackers, saying their “malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and the broader international community and, in particular, pose a significant threat to the integrity and stability of the international financial system.”