Vaccination site opens at Santa Ana College to target areas hard-hit by COVID-19

A new vaccination center opened at Santa Ana College on Wednesday as part of Orange County’s efforts to make the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines more equitable.

Santa Ana, along with Anaheim, has the highest infection rate in the county, and offering vaccines there “is the right thing to do,” Andrew Do, chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said in a written statement.

Those eligible for vaccines in Orange County include people 65 and older, healthcare workers and some law enforcement officers.

The Santa Ana College vaccination site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with appointments available online.

Los Angeles County officials are also trying to make sure that eligible residents have equal access to the vaccine after data showed that Black, Latino and Native American senior citizens were getting left behind. Strategies include creating more vaccination sites as well as public messaging campaigns, improving transportation access and reserving spots for neighborhood residents ahead of people from other areas.

In Orange County, Latino, native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents are disproportionately more likely to contract and die from COVID-19.