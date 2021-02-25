2 workers critically injured in electrical ‘explosion’ in downtown L.A.

At least two men were critically injured Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles in what witnesses described as an explosion involving electrical equipment, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a multi-patient electrical injury at 9:12 a.m.

Two adult male contractors working near a loading dock at 360 S. Flower St. were critically injured in the incident, the Fire Department said in a news release.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.