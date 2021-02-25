Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Deputy dies after motorcycle hit by car; hours earlier, LAPD officer was struck

An investigation is underway after LAPD motorcycle officer was hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Jefferson Park
Officers gather Wednesday night in Jefferson Park where an LAPD motorcycle officer was struck by an SUV. In a separate incident, an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday morning after his motorcycle was struck in Lakewood.
(OnScene.TV)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday morning after his motorcycle was struck in Lakewood, authorities said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a tweet the deputy was struck near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards, a busy intersection in Lakewood’s commercial area. Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Dubusky only described the deputy who died as a male who had been on duty at the time of his death.

The crash came just hours after a motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was struck by an SUV in Jefferson Park.

Emergency personnel push a gurney.
Emergency personnel transport an LAPD motorcycle officer after he was struck by an SUV in Jefferson Park on Wednesday night.
(OnScene.TV)

The LAPD officer, who was not identified, was assisting at least two other patrol units around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. They had stopped the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle near Adams Boulevard and 13th Street when an SUV struck the motorcycle officer, L.A. Police Officer Jeff Lee said.

The injured officer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was in stable condition, Lee said. The SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

California
Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

