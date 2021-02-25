Deputy dies after motorcycle hit by car; hours earlier, LAPD officer was struck
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday morning after his motorcycle was struck in Lakewood, authorities said.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a tweet the deputy was struck near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards, a busy intersection in Lakewood’s commercial area. Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Dubusky only described the deputy who died as a male who had been on duty at the time of his death.
The crash came just hours after a motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was struck by an SUV in Jefferson Park.
The LAPD officer, who was not identified, was assisting at least two other patrol units around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. They had stopped the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle near Adams Boulevard and 13th Street when an SUV struck the motorcycle officer, L.A. Police Officer Jeff Lee said.
The injured officer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was in stable condition, Lee said. The SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.
