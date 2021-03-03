Fiery sheriff’s pursuit in Fairfax district leaves one dead

A driver in a nearby car was killed Tuesday when an L.A. County sheriff’s pursuit ended in a fiery crash near the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax district.

The pursuit began when deputies stopped a silver car for a traffic violation at about 10:30 p.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader, a department spokeswoman.

The driver assaulted a deputy and took off, Schrader said.

Schrader did not know the location of the traffic stop.

Deputies pursued the driver until he crashed his car into a blue SUV at the busy intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue.

The front of his car caught fire, while the SUV was pinned between a tree and a building.

Firefighters took about five minutes to free the SUV driver, according to Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Schrader said the SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office identified him as Jeeves Tangonan, 37.

The driver involved in the pursuit was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries at a hospital. Sheriff’s officials have not released his identity.