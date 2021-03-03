How to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles County

We’re back to March. In some ways, it has never stopped being March. But some things have changed. For instance, we now have three vaccines authorized to be administered in the United States. And as of the first of the month, if you are in tier 1B, you are eligible to get one in Los Angeles County. If you’re elsewhere in Southern California, here are our guides for other counties.

Eligibility

Am I eligible? Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and people 65 and older are in Tier 1A and remain eligible. As of March 1, Tier 1B is also eligible. That tier includes: teachers and workers in childcare (including workers in early care and education, public schools, colleges and universities, and independent and charter schools; 1B does not include private nannies and babysitters); emergency services workers (including law enforcement, national security, corrections officers, workers required to be in person at court routinely and interact with clients in correctional facilities, campus and school police, dispatchers, and child and adult protective services workers); and food and agriculture workers (including food-associated port and transportation workers, food manufacturing workers, food service workers, farm workers, veterinarians and workers involved in veterinary health, and grocery store workers).

Find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated — and be alerted when it’s your turn — by checking California’s My Turn tool (myturn.ca.gov) or by calling the California COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 (available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

How do I prove I’m eligible? If you are eligible because you are 65 or older, bring a photo ID. If you are eligible because of your job, bring your photo ID (it does not have to be government-issued — it can be your work badge, for instance), proof that you live or work in L.A. County (if your photo ID doesn’t have that information already) and proof that you work in an applicable industry. Here’s more information from L.A. County on what documentation is required (click “4. Required documentation” at the link).

Do I need to have insurance to be eligible? Do I have to show proof of citizenship? No. The vaccine will be available for free to everyone, and you will not be asked about your immigration status.

How do I sign up, and where will I get it?

You can make an appointment for yourself through government-run sites or private pharmacies and health centers. Those options include large point-of-dispensing sites (sometimes referred to as PODs and MegaPODs) like the ones at Dodger Stadium and the Forum. Appointment slots aren’t always available. Those are booking through MyTurn.ca.gov. If you try to make an appointment and all the slots are booked, you’ll have to wait until more open up.

Depending on your industry, you may be vaccinated through your job or at special dedicated sites. Healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are being vaccinated onsite, in many cases. The L.A. County Department of Public Health posted a thread on Twitter explaining where some people in Tier 1B will be able to get the vaccine. For instance, if you work at a Vons, Pavilions, Sav-on, Costco or Ralphs with a pharmacy, those chains will provide vaccinations in-store for employees and food distribution and transportation workers. If you think you should be getting vaccinated at your workplace, contact your employer and ask for more details.

County-run sites are offering some dates and locations where vaccines will only be available to eligible people in certain job sectors. Check vaccine availability at MyTurn.ca.gov to look for industry-specific appointments.

To see the complete list of all the ways you can make an appointment along with links to do so, visit the county department of public health’s website by clicking here and scrolling down to “3. Look for an appointment.” You can also copy and paste this web address into a new browser window: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup/

If you have disabilities or don’t have computer access, you can call (833) 540-0473 for help between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.

What about my second dose?

If you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you are guaranteed a second dose. Ask at your first dose appointment to find out whether your second appointment will be scheduled automatically or if you have to make the appointment yourself. The second dose does not need to be administered exactly 21 or 28 days later — there is a grace period of up to six weeks after the first shot for the second dose.

If you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you don’t need to worry about it at all: It’s a one-dose vaccine.