LAPD officer dies after being struck by vehicle on duty

A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Wednesday from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a car while conducting traffic control, according to a message department officials sent to employees.

Officer Jose Anzora succumbed to injuries suffered Feb. 26, when he was struck while on duty in Newton Division, an area south of downtown Los Angeles. Anzora worked in the division for most of his 10-year career with the LAPD, according to the email.

“His passing is a loss for not only his brothers and sisters here in the Department, but for the people of Los Angeles for whom he gave his life,” the email said.

Anzora, 31, is survived by his wife, mother and other relatives, the message said.

“On behalf of the Board of Police Commissioners, I want to express our condolences to the family, fellow officers and civilians with whom Officer Anzora served and the entire LAPD family,” Eileen Decker, president of the police commission, wrote in the email. “This is such a tragedy and words cannot express the loss to all. We thank him for his service to our City of Angels and may he rest in peace.”

The motorist who struck Anzora did not flee the scene and has cooperated with police, the LAPD previously said. The department has not released more details on the accident.