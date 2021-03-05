Working out and dining indoors again | Photos from California counties in the red tier

More parts of California reopened their economies this week, as the latest coronavirus wave receded.
Seven counties have moved from the purple tier — the strictest level in the state’s four-category reopening road map — into the more permissive red tier.
The advancement of Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, El Dorado, Napa, Lassen and Modoc counties grows the number of counties that have progressed out of the purple tier to 18, and raises the number of Californians living outside areas with the highest restrictions from about 1.6 million to 5 million, or about 13% of the state’s population.
Asian Art Museum in San Francisco reopens Thursday. SFMOMA welcomes the public starting Sunday. But museums in San Jose, Oakland, L.A. and San Diego might be a while.
