Working out and dining indoors again | Photos from California counties in the red tier

More parts of California reopened their economies this week, as the latest coronavirus wave receded.

Seven counties have moved from the purple tier — the strictest level in the state’s four-category reopening road map — into the more permissive red tier.

The advancement of Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, El Dorado, Napa, Lassen and Modoc counties grows the number of counties that have progressed out of the purple tier to 18, and raises the number of Californians living outside areas with the highest restrictions from about 1.6 million to 5 million, or about 13% of the state’s population.

San Luis Obispo County

Andy Grant mops the floor at Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen in downtown San Luis Obispo as the restaurant prepares to open for indoor dining. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Evi Martinez, 1, wipes the mouth of her father, Romma Martinez, as her mother, Crystal Martinez, watches during lunch inside Firestone Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Shannon Satz, right, and her aunt, Julie Jones, tour Bubblegum Alley, a tourist attraction in downtown San Luis Obispo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A fisherman casts his line at Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco County

Will Hsieh wears two masks while working out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

Members wait to be checked in to work out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

Tim Taylor, front, sits with friends for a meal at Blackwood Restaurant and Cafe in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

Patrons order dinner at a restaurant in San Francisco, which is now in California’s red tier. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

People work out at an outdoor gym near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

