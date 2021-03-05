Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Working out and dining indoors again | Photos from California counties in the red tier

Martina Knight leads a Barre class.
Martina Knight leads a Barre class while observing social distancing inside the SLO Yoga Center in downtown San Luis Obispo.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Al Seib
Josh Edeleson
More parts of California reopened their economies this week, as the latest coronavirus wave receded.

Seven counties have moved from the purple tier — the strictest level in the state’s four-category reopening road map — into the more permissive red tier.

The advancement of Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, El Dorado, Napa, Lassen and Modoc counties grows the number of counties that have progressed out of the purple tier to 18, and raises the number of Californians living outside areas with the highest restrictions from about 1.6 million to 5 million, or about 13% of the state’s population.

San Luis Obispo County

A man mops the floor.
Andy Grant mops the floor at Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen in downtown San Luis Obispo as the restaurant prepares to open for indoor dining.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Martinez family eats lunch inside Firestone Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Evi Martinez, 1, wipes the mouth of her father, Romma Martinez, as her mother, Crystal Martinez, watches during lunch inside Firestone Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Shannon Satz and her aunt, Julie Jones, tour Bubblegum Alley in San Luis Obispo.
Shannon Satz, right, and her aunt, Julie Jones, tour Bubblegum Alley, a tourist attraction in downtown San Luis Obispo.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A man fishes at Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County.
A fisherman casts his line at Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

San Francisco, Silicon Valley, other areas allowed to resume indoor dining, gym reopenings

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, a man wears a face mask while cleaning an outdoor dining table at The Hook at Pier 39 in San Francisco. Restaurants and gyms are warning they cannot survive under California's new set of rules outlining when businesses can reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new, color-coded process Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, for reopening California businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic that is more gradual than the state's current rules to guard against loosening restrictions too soon.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

California

San Francisco, Silicon Valley, other areas allowed to resume indoor dining, gym reopenings

More parts of California moved out of the most restrictive purple tier Tuesday.

More Coverage

Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings

San Francisco County

Will Hsieh works out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in San Francisco.
Will Hsieh wears two masks while working out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)
Members wait in line at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in San Francisco.
Members wait to be checked in to work out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)
Friends sit for a meal at Blackwood Restaurant and Cafe in San Francisco.
Tim Taylor, front, sits with friends for a meal at Blackwood Restaurant and Cafe in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)
Patrons order dinner at a restaurant in San Francisco.
Patrons order dinner at a restaurant in San Francisco, which is now in California’s red tier.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)
People exercise outside in San Francisco.
People work out at an outdoor gym near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Al Seib

Al Seib has been a photographer and videographer for the Los Angeles Times since 1984.

Josh Edeleson

